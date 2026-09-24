Nifty breakout from 23,000-23,600 range to set market trend: Sachin Gupta
Among the broader indices, Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking expects Nifty Smallcap to outperform, based on the current chart setup. Among sectors, he sees relative strength in pharma and healthcare.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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After six consecutive weeks of decline, the Nifty is showing some signs of stability but has yet to confirm a change in the broader trend, says Sachin Gupta, VP-Research at Choice Broking. In an email interview with Rex Cano, he shares insights from a technical perspective on the likely trend for the market and the outlook on key sectoral indices. Edited excerpts: The Nifty is showing signs of some stability after a six-week losing streak. Can the index sustain the recovery or will it falter? After six consecutive weeks of decline, the Nifty is showing some signs of finding a base, with buying support emerging at lower levels. However, the recent recovery is still in its early stages and does not yet confirm a change in the broader trend. For the recovery to gain momentum, the index needs to move above the 23,500–23,600 resistance zone and sustain those levels. On the downside, 23,200–23,000 is the key support area to watch. Holding this zone could keep the recovery intact and allow for a gradual move higher. A break below 23,000, however, would signal renewed weakness and could bring fresh selling into the market. For now, the Nifty is likely to remain in a consolidation phase, with the 23,000–23,600 range setting the tone. A decisive move beyond this range should provide a clearer signal on the next leg of the market. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Do you see the Nifty scaling new highs by the year-end? What are the upside/downside projections and key levels to track? After a prolonged correction, the Nifty is now at an important juncture, with the next few weeks likely to be decided by how the index behaves around key technical levels. The immediate resistance is in the 23,500–23,600 zone. A sustained move above this range could bring 24,000–24,500 into focus, followed by the previous swing-high area of 24,700–24,800. On the downside, 23,200–23,000 remains the key support zone. If the index slips decisively below 23,000, the correction could deepen towards 22,700–22,500. In simple terms, 23,000–23,600 is the key range to watch for the year-end outlook. A breakout above 23,600 would signal improvement in the technical setup, while a break below 23,000 would indicate continued weakness. What is your reading on broader market indices. Which of the two - Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap - seems favourably placed, and poised to outperform? The broader market is showing a constructive setup, with both Midcap and Smallcap indices holding up relatively well despite the volatility in the benchmark. Among the two, the Nifty Smallcap 250 looks relatively better placed, supported by stronger momentum and continued buying interest. On the weekly chart, the Smallcap has moved above its long-term falling trendline, indicating a gradual improvement in the trend. It is also holding comfortably above the 50-week EMA near 17,180, which keeps the broader structure positive. The immediate hurdle is around 18,450–18,500, and a sustained move above this zone could take the index towards 18,800–19,000, with 19,000–19,200 as the next important zone. On the downside, 18,000 is the first key support, followed by 17,500. The weekly RSI at around 64.6 also points to healthy momentum, without being in an extreme zone. ALSO READ: NSE vs BSE: Which exchange should now be the preferred bet for investors? The Nifty IT index has dipped over 10% from its August high, and continues to remain the key laggard among sectoral indices this year. Do you see the index dropping below 2026 lows? Explain why? Nifty IT continues to remain one of the weaker parts of the market. If the selling pressure continues, the index could once again test its 2026 lows. The sector is facing several challenges, including slower global IT spending, use of generative AI, uncertainty over US interest rates and higher H-1B visa costs. From a technical perspective, the trend remains weak and the index needs to cross some key resistance levels before any meaningful recovery can be expected. The 25,700–25,800 zone remains an important support area. A break below this range could lead to further weakness, while a sustained move above 30,500–31,000 would improve the near-term setup and bring some recovery hopes back into the sector. Given the recent correction, which sectors are showing signs of relative strength on the charts? The recent correction has led investors to favour defensive and domestic-focused sectors. Pharma and Healthcare have shown better relative strength, backed by fresh buying interest and improving momentum. FMCG and Realty have also remained relatively resilient, indicating that investors are gradually shifting towards sectors with stronger domestic demand and relatively lower exposure to global uncertainties. From a technical standpoint, do you see red flags in any sectors; and what's the downside risk? From a technical standpoint, IT & Metal are showing the clearest signs of weakness. The IT index remains below important key moving averages on a weekly chart, reflecting continued selling pressure, while Metal is witnessing a recovery attempt but faces strong resistance around 13,300- 13,500 levels. A decisive breakdown below the key support zones 12,900 could trigger another leg of selling, with Nifty Metal potentially moving towards 12,750 & 12,500. While a sustained break below 28,100 in IT could further weaken the sector. Apart from these, any deterioration in banking, auto or rate-sensitive sectors would also be a warning sign for the broader market. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Markets Market news stock market trading Market trends NSE Nifty Nifty 50 Midcap smallcap Pharma sector Nifty IT
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 1:55 PM IST