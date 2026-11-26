Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous session, suggesting further consolidation. It formed an Inside bar pattern on the daily charts, making the range extremes (65200 - 62550) crucial levels to watch in the near term. A breach of this range on either side shall lead to a trending move in that particular direction. From a near term perspective we expect the Bank Nifty to continue consolidating, and dips towards the 63000 (40-hour moving average) support should be used as a buying opportunity for an upside move towards 66800.