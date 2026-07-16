Nifty Capital Market index slips over 2%; HDFC AMC, Groww down up to 5%

Shares of capital market related companies traded under pressure on Thursday, with the Nifty Capital Market index falling over 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) and Nippon Life India AMC shares fell up to 5 per cent in trade.

Likewise, UTI AMC, Nuvama Wealth Management, 360 ONE WAM, KFin Technologies, Angel One and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) slipped around 3 per cent each.

At 02:02 PM, the Nifty Capital Market index was down 2.25 per cent, as compared to 0.08 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. The index had hit a record high of 5,697.10 on May 27, 2026.

HDFC AMC slips 5% post Q1 results

Share price of HDFC AMC slipped 5 per cent to ₹2,587.60 as the company’s 13 per cent asset under management (AUM) growth slightly trailed the industry’s 15 per cent expansion, though its 16 per cent active equity growth matched the broader market.

Equity assets reached 65.7 per cent of AUM versus the industry's 56.6 per cent. Systematic transactions outpaced the sector with 20 per cent growth against a 17 per cent industry systematic investment plan (SIP) rise. Despite severe institutional debt outflows mirroring industry-wide fixed-income stress, the structural Total Expense Ratio (TER) to Base Expense Ratio (BER) shift successfully defended margins, lifting equity yields, ICICI Securities said in a note.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1 preview: PAT may rise 9% on strong loan growth; NIMs seen flat “Going forward, we are not raising the yield substantially even as distribution dynamics evolve but bake in elevated expenses; even so, our estimates do not change materially. In light of the strong yield and improving market sentiment, we are raising the target price of HDFC AMC to ₹3,300 (earlier ₹3,200), valuing the AMC at 33x Jun’28E EPS of ₹101 (from 32x); maintain BUY,” analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Groww’s stock price falls 4.5%

Share price of Groww dipped 4.5 per cent to ₹206.65 on profit booking after the company reported strong Q1FY27 results.

In the past one week, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 4 per cent, as against a 0.29 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Groww’s market price has appreciated by 33 per cent, as compared to a 7.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities had expected costs to shoot up owing to ad spends around the IPL and the World Cup; however, cost to grow grew at a lower-than-expected 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹150 crore, further supported by a moderation in cost to operate. As a result, cost-to-income ratio improved further to 35.9 per cent, a 310bp sequential improvement.

Given sustained market share gains and costs under control, the brokerage firm in Q1 result update said they are raising FY27E/28E/29E EPS by 4 per cent/6 per cent/11 per cent. Furthermore, analysts value the stock at a 50 per cent premium to Angel One (against a 20 per cent premium earlier), yielding a target price of ₹250, valuing it at 30x Sep’28E EPS of ₹ 8.3; upgrade to BUY (from SELL).

Groww continues to report strong revenue growth Y-o-Y, backed by rising user adoption of products as well as robust user activation. Its brokerage business is gaining market share across segments, with recent product launches, such as MTF and commodities, fueling further growth, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE | BHEL Q1 Results The brokerage firm expects the overall orders in the broking segment to report over 20 per cent growth over FY27-28, backed by market share expansion and improving revenue per order. The MTF segment, LAS, and wealth management are expected to provide an additional boost to top-line growth.

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