Nifty Capital Market index jumps 2%; Angel One, MOFSL, KFin zoom up to 9%

Nifty Capital Market index movement today

Shares of capital market related companies like stock broking, asset management companies (AMCs), and depositories clearing houses and other intermediaries rallied up to 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up nearly 1 per cent at 23,786.65 at 12:33 PM.

The Nifty Capital Market index gained 2 per cent at 4,674.65 on the NSE in intra-day trade today. The index quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 5.3 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week high of 4,964.25 on February 11, 2026.

Among individual stocks, Angel One surged 9 per cent to ₹235.80, KFin Technologies soared 5 per cent to ₹942, followed by Nippon Life India Asset Management (₹822.55) and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) (₹705) up 4 per cent each on the NSE.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL), 360 One WAM, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nuvama Wealth Management and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) were up 3 per cent each.

However, at current levels, MOFSL, CDSL, KFIN Technologies, Nuvama Wealth Management, CAMS and Angel One trade lower by 26 to 36 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.

Impact of RBI’s capital market exposure directives on stockbrokers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vide its press release dated February 13, 2026, introduced amendments to the regulatory framework governing commercial banks’ capital market exposures. The revised guidelines, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026, provide greater clarity on the conditions under which banks can extend credit facilities to capital market intermediaries (CMIs), including stockbrokers, commodity brokers, proprietary traders and clearing members.

Overall, CareEdge Ratings expects the amendments to have varying impacts on market participants. The effects are likely to be twofold: firstly, an increase in funding costs; and secondly, a potential decline in revenue and profitability due to lower turnover.

Proprietary trading firms and mid-sized or smaller brokerage entities are expected to be the most affected, followed by institutional brokers, due to higher capital requirements, increased funding costs, and the possibility of reduced trading volumes.

The stricter collateral norms may also lead to consolidation within the brokerage industry, as smaller players may struggle to scale operations under the new funding environment. Conversely, large retail-focused brokers, including bank-based and traditional brokerage firms, are expected to experience limited impact, as their existing structures are largely aligned with the new guidelines and they tend to possess stronger capital buffers and fundraising capabilities.

Furthermore, potential moderation in proprietary trading volumes, combined with prevailing global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and increased transaction costs, may result in a near-term liquidity compression. This could have a wider impact on trading activity, overall market participation, and the earnings profile of stockbrokers, CareEdge Ratings said.

At a broader level, the amendments are expected to strengthen risk management practices concerning banks’ exposure to capital markets and to improve overall financial stability. However, in the short term, the regulations might prompt a recalibration of funding structures, a moderation in leverage-driven trading activity, and a gradual shift towards more robust balance sheets and capital-backed business models among market intermediaries, the rating agency said.

The recent RBI norms may impact option volumes (10-15 per cent); potentially offset over time as high frequency trading (HFTs) replace some displaced prop flow, according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, BSE’s feedback from market participants suggests the RBI norms could likely cause a temporary dip (10-15 per cent in option premium; ~20-25 per cent in notional/contracts) in the initial months. There is a possibility of the displaced prop flow being replaced by HFTs after the initial impact, the brokerage firm said in the sector report. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.