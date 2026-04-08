Nifty Consumer Durables index jumps 4% as RBI maintains status quo on rates

Shares of consumer durables companies rallied on the bourses on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

Following the announcement, the Nifty Consumer Durables index surged 4.48 per cent to hit 35,678 levels.

At last count, the index, which tracks 13 companies from the sector, was quoted at 35,516, up 4 per cent, with gains led by Kajaria Ceramics and PG Electroplast, which were trading higher by 6.34 per cent and 5.91 per cent, respectively.

Among other individual stocks, Amber Enterprises India was up 5.55 per cent, while Blue Star gained 4.67 per cent.

Dixon Technologies (India), Kalyan Jewellers India, Bata India, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals were trading with gains of over 4 per cent each.

Titan Company, Voltas, LG Electronics India, and Whirlpool of India were trading higher by over 3 per cent each, while Havells India was up 2 per cent.

RBI keeps rates unchanged

RBI Governor Malhotra announced the decision after the policy meeting, stating that the committee has decided to continue with the ‘Neutral’ stance and maintain the status quo.

In its first policy meeting for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), held between April 6 and 8, the committee continued with the ‘neutral’ stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both retained at 5.5 per cent.

The governor, however, warned of higher inflation risks, while noting strong growth momentum and government support for exports. He said real GDP growth for the year is projected at 6.9 per cent.

Earlier, in its February 2026 meeting, the RBI MPC had also maintained the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, following cumulative rate cuts of 125 basis points during 2025.

US-Iran ceasefire deal

The RBI MPC meeting comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which had led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices and depreciation of the rupee. However, the situation is likely to see some easing after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has agreed to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, subject to a pause in attacks on its infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a ten-point proposal from Iran could serve as the basis for a permanent agreement, adding that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

Iranian authorities also confirmed their willingness to pause military operations and allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, contingent on no further attacks.