Nifty eyes gap-up open; here's why 25,700 is the key level to watch out for
Monday's session formed a textbook reversal day for Nifty, with the midpoint around 25,700, now becoming the immediate resistance, explains Dharmesh Bhatt of Systematix Institutional Research.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. After Monday's mayhem, equity markets in India seem poised for a positive start owing to strong cues from the overseas market. "Indian equities are likely to open with a strong gap-up, with GIFT Nifty trading near 25,710. The move reflects a catch-up to the global rebound during Tuesday's domestic-market holiday and continued foreign buying despite Monday's sharp correction,' says Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm. The Nifty on Monday ended 1.8 per cent lower at 25,350 on profit-taking, after hitting an intraday high of 25,993 in the November futures & options expiry session. Radhakrishnan adds that today's market opening will test whether Monday's decline was largely expiry-driven unwinding or the beginning of a broader reversal. "Banks will be crucial after Bank Nifty erased Friday's gains and fell more than 3 per cent. A recovery led by financial heavyweights would support the gap, while continued banking weakness could again cause the Nifty to surrender part of its opening advance," the analyst believes. Technically, Radhakrishnan reckons that Nifty holding above 25,650–25,700 region would keep the recovery intact and allow a move toward 25,850–26,000. Failure to sustain above this zone may invite another round of selling, particularly if banks do not participate, the analyst cautions. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research says that 25,700 is the immediate resistance for the Nifty, as it is the midpoint of Monday's reversal. "Monday's session formed a textbook reversal day for Nifty following the recent rally. The midpoint of Monday's range, around 25,700, now becomes immediate resistance," he explains. The analyst, however, believes the broader trend remains intact, with the Nifty quoting approximately 7.6 per cent above its 50-day moving average. At the same time, Bhatt flags that 25,140 remains the key support for the index, a level it held in the previous five counts. The analyst warns that a close below 25,040 would open the way towards 24,700. Echoing a similar view, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm believes that the near-term outlook is cautiously positive, with Nifty's sustainability above 25,700–25,800 remaining critical to restoring bullish momentum. On the flip side, the analyst says that failure to sustain above 25,500 could trigger renewed profit-booking, adding that a decisive break below 25,100 could accelerate selling pressure towards 25,000 levels. As a broader trend, Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking expects the Nifty to consolidate in the 24,800-25,800 range in the coming sessions thus forming a base for the next leg of up move towards the previous all-time high of 26,373 levels in the coming weeks.
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 7:47 AM IST