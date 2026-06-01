Nifty FMCG index sheds 2%; Dabur slips 4%; ITC, Britannia hit 52-week lows

Nifty FMCG index movement today

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were under pressure, with the Nifty FMCG index falling 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on margin concerns.

At 02:12 PM; Nifty FMCG index was down 1.8 per cent, as compared to 0.50 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In the past one month, the FMCG index has underperformed the market, by falling 5 per cent, as against 2.3 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive and Godrej Consumer Products were down in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent. Of these, ITC, Britannia Industries and United Breweries from the index hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade.

Why has Dabur India’s share price slipped 4%?

Share price of Dabur India slipped 4 per cent to ₹426.10 on the NSE in intra-day deals. According to media reports, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has flagged significant data integrity, manufacturing and maintenance lapses at Dabur India’s manufacturing facility in Dadra and Nagar Haveli following an inspection conducted in January 2026.

The regulator highlighted risks of microbiological contamination, deficiencies in equipment cleaning and maintenance procedures, and alleged falsification of manufacturing records to conceal multi-product equipment usage. The inspection also flagged unhygienic conditions at the facility, including the presence of a live bird and bird droppings near packaging materials, while questioning the reliability of microbiology testing processes. The observations were issued under Form 483, which is typically released when the regulator identifies conditions that may violate manufacturing standards. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

ITC hits fresh 52-week low; tanks 34% from 52-week high

Shares of ITC hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹280.75, falling 2 per cent in intra-day deals. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the consumer goods major slipped 4 per cent. It has corrected 34 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹428.55 on June 10, 2025.

ITC’s cigarette business delivered strong performance until January 2026, supported by strategic portfolio and market interventions. Increase in GST rate from 28 per cent of transaction value to 40 per cent of retail sale price along with a steep hike in excise duties w.e.f February 1, 2026 upon phasing out of Compensation Cess; have resulted in an unprecedented increase in tax incidence on cigarettes. The extremely stringent regulations along with the discriminatory and steep taxation on cigarettes have had numerous negative, albeit unintended repercussions, ITC said in the Q4 results.

The year ahead presents an extremely challenging operating environment in view of the unprecedented increase in taxation that will undoubtedly test the resilience and adaptability of legitimate players in the industry. The management, however, highlighted that the company continues to respond with agility and has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen its portfolio and sustain its market position.

Considering the recent tax hikes in the cigarette business along with inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical tensions, energy shocks, and supply-side disruptions, analysts at Axis Securities revised its estimates for FY27/FY28 but remain positive on medium to long-term growth.

FMCG/Consumer staples outlook

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further lowering its 2026 southwest monsoon forecast, FMCG companies remain committed to driving volume growth despite mounting challenges such as higher raw material and freight costs.

IMD has lowered its 2026 southwest monsoon forecast to 90 per cent of the long-period average, down from the earlier projection of 92 per cent, signalling that rainfall is likely to remain below normal across the country.

Business Standard reported. While pricing actions remain on the cards, FMCG companies are reluctant to take steep price hikes in order to stay focused on volume growth. Urban consumption has also remained strong for the sector, aided by the government’s efforts to lift spending. Companies cited last year’s income-tax (I-T) reductions as one of the main drivers of growth, thereported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Meanwhile, analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities expect downward pressure on OPMs over January to June 2026 (1H27), noting, near-term pressure on GPMs only partly offset by cost savings and operating leverage; elevated cost-inflation in freight and logistics also manifesting fully in 1Q/1H27; brand/ salesforce/ reach/ trade spends sustaining at high levels with not much let-up in competitive intensity; and HUL’s commentary that it can operate at the lower end of its guided margin band in case of adverse cost scenarios.

The brokerage firm in consumer staples sector report said that they prefer stocks with relatively better growth tailwinds in operating segments, pricing power in key categories, and potential to gain market share from small/local players. ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.