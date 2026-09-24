Nifty hits over five-month low as banks, NBFCs slide amid high oil prices

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty ended at its lowest level in over five months since early April, after a broad-based market selloff in banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), along with broader market weakness due to higher oil prices, weakened investor sentiment on Thursday.

While the Nifty 50 fell 383.7 points, or 1.64 per cent, to close at 23,063.1, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended at 73,580.54, down 1,247.7 points, or 1.67 per cent. The Nifty saw its largest single-day fall since July 8, when the index had fallen 2.1 per cent.

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers of the day, down 4.5-6.2 per cent. Despite the NSE listing, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by ₹2.7 trillion, or 0.5 per cent.

Of the 50 stocks traded on the Nifty, only three ended higher. Brent crude November futures were up 1.8 per cent at $104.9 per barrel on Thursday evening. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.12 per cent.

“The spike in Brent crude prices to nearly $105 a barrel, rising global bond yields amid inflation concerns, and a selloff in banks and NBFCs following the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s proposed norms on commissions paid by insurers have weighed on Indian markets on Thursday, especially because these commissions form a considerable part of their revenue,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental retail research at SBI Securities.

Agrawal said the move in oil prices is largely narrative-driven and could reverse quickly, and a $10-20 decline in crude prices could shift market sentiment.

The India Vix, the NSE’s volatility index and a gauge of market fear, jumped 22.8 per cent to end at 12.7, indicating rising caution among market participants.

Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Nifty has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms for the past seven weeks, declining nearly 1,700 points during this period. “The index structure remains weak, with the index likely to move towards 22,888-22,500 as long as it stays below 23,333,” he said. “Every small bounce is being met with selling, and the sharp spike in India Vix points to continued pressure at higher levels.”