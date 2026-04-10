TCS, Infosys: Nifty IT falls 3% in rising market: Key reasons explained

Information Technology (IT) stocks were trading under pressure on Friday, with the Nifty IT falling as much as 2.8 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 30,721.4. In comparison, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 was up 0.87 per cent to 23,982.45.

Kranti Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, said that IT stocks are currently in a consolidation phase, weighed down by geopolitical uncertainty and a lack of buying interest in the near to medium term, even as TCS results were largely in line. Out of the 10 constituents in the Nifty IT index, nine stocks declined, dragged by Coforge, Infosys, Mphasis and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped over 3 per cent. Similarly, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Oracle Financial Services Software declined over 2 per cent.

"Due to the uncertainty, buying interest is not attracting at this point of time with respect to IT stocks in the medium to short term. IT stocks are right now in a consolidation phase," Bathini said.

Key reasons for the fall in IT stocks

Fears around Anthropic Mythos AI

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its report dated April 8, 2026, highlighted that Anthropic has released a new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mythos, which has the potential to reshape parts of the IT services value chain, particularly in cybersecurity and software engineering.

Investors worry that the development of such AI tools will hurt software companies and profitability across the industry.

However, the brokerage noted that artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption will not have an immediate impact on the IT sector, but the pressure to evolve will intensify going ahead.

Anthropic’s latest preview model, Mythos, highlighted a significant leap over its earlier Claude models, combining advanced coding capabilities with high-end cybersecurity intelligence. According to Motilal Oswal, the model is being rolled out in a controlled manner under “Project Glasswing”, with access restricted to a select group of global technology and enterprise players.

The brokerage said that while Mythos does not “immediately disrupt the entire security services stack,” it signals “effort compression” in areas such as testing and vulnerability assessment.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Mythos AI: What it means for Indian IT stocks and cybersecurity “Mythos builds on big gains in capabilities on Opus, which, released in February 2026, sent most tech/SaaS stocks tumbling down. While this release may not have the same impact on IT stocks, it further expands the list of things AI can do better than humans – coding, ERP, and now cybersecurity,” it said.

TCS shares decline

TCS shares fell 3.2 per cent in trade to an intra-day low at ₹2,505 on NSE after posting January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results. While the company reported results largely in line with the Street’s estimate, brokerages remained divided on growth outlook. Most brokerages cited deal wins and artificial intelligence (AI) traction as key positives, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services flagged FY26 as another year of underperformance with recovery remaining patchy.

The brokerage noted that organic revenue grew just 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms, describing the quarter as largely uneventful.

On margins, analysts acknowledged TCS' industry-leading Ebit margin of 25.3 per cent but noted that expansion remains underwhelming, with most benefits from rupee depreciation and productivity gains being reinvested or passed through to clients in a cautious demand environment. The brokerage expects margins to remain range-bound at approximately 25 per cent in FY27.

Rupee appreciation

The Indian rupee appreciated 10 paise to 92.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, even as the USD/INR pair faces risks from rising global tensions, especially the US-Iran conflict.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to see high volatility intra-day as the deadline for RBI's instructions to banks to curb their overnight positions to $100 million closes today.

ALSO READ: Rupee rises to 92.41 against dollar, faces risks from West Asia tensions Technical view "The Nifty Index continues to trade within a broader downtrend, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained weakness in structure. The recent bounce appears to be a relief rally, as prices approach the immediate resistance zone of 31,000–31,500, which coincides with a prior breakdown area and the falling trendline. Additionally, the index remains below its 30 EMA, reflecting lack of bullish strength. Unless the index decisively breaks and sustains above 32,200, the current pullback is likely to face selling pressure. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 28,500, which could be retested in the near term," said Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Usually, when the rupee appreciates, Indian IT companies earn less in rupee terms for every dollar they make abroad."The Nifty Index continues to trade within a broader downtrend, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained weakness in structure. The recent bounce appears to be a relief rally, as prices approach the immediate resistance zone of 31,000–31,500, which coincides with a prior breakdown area and the falling trendline. Additionally, the index remains below its 30 EMA, reflecting lack of bullish strength. Unless the index decisively breaks and sustains above 32,200, the current pullback is likely to face selling pressure. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 28,500, which could be retested in the near term," said Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.

He flagged three key headwinds for the sector — geopolitical turbulence, the emergence of new AI models, and rupee appreciation. On currency, he noted that a strengthening rupee would create additional pressure for IT companies if the trend continues.