Nifty IT index rebounds, up 4% after 4-day fall; Infy, TCS surge up to 5%

Nifty IT index movement

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in focus, with the Nifty IT index gaining 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday's intra-day trade.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, HCL Technologies, LTM, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services from the Nifty IT index were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. Sonata Software, Zensar Technologies and eClerx Services rallied between 6 per cent and 10 per cent.

At 10:02 AM, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 3.7 per cent, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Nifty IT index closed at 25769.80, its lowest level since May 17, 2021, down 7 per cent in four straight trading sessions. In the past 20 trading days, Nifty IT index tanked 17 per cent, as against 2.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Further, in the calendar year 2026, IT index plunged 32 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 8 per cent.

Till Wednesday, in the past one month, the market price of TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTM and Tata Elxsi declined in the range of 12 per cent to 18 per cent in the past one month. The stock price of KPIT Technologies (KPIT) and Persistent Systems plunged 20 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

Why are IT stocks in focus?

The AI (Artificial Intelligence) trade in South Korea is weakening as indicated by the 11.5 per cent correction in Kospi last month. This is positive for non-AI markets like India, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said price risks have come down in recent weeks, while repeating his determination to bring inflation back to the US central bank’s 2 per cent target , the Bloomberg reported.

Brokerages view on IT sector

Q1FY27 is seasonally a strong quarter; but management commentary during the Q4FY26 earnings season pointed to a soft start to FY27, driven by disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict and ongoing AI-led pricing deflation. That said, Q1 is likely to be weaker than initially anticipated, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Furthermore, Accenture’s Q4FY26 commentary (Q2FY27 for Indian IT services, again a seasonally strong period) indicates a risk of further earnings downgrades in Q2FY27. Against this backdrop, investors will focus on FY27 guidance and demand outlook, the brokerage firm said.

“NSE IT has underperformed 20 per cent in CYTD versus Nifty – sector rerating unlikely to happen if earnings downgrade versus expectation continues in FY27. Given this setup, we remain cautious,” analysts added.

NSE IT Index currently trades at ~15x one-year forward consensus EPS, at a significant premium to global IT companies. Sentiment may remain soft if earnings downgrade continue versus expectations. Hence, the brokerage firm said it maintains a cautious stance on the sector.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect demand commentary to stay soft in Q1FY27, as macro, AI and geopolitical overhangs continue to weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making cycles. Against this backdrop, the brokerage firm builds in tepid QoQ growth across its coverage universe for Q1FY27, with the soft start likely extending into Q2FY27 as well.

Despite valuations having corrected meaningfully, analysts believe a sustained re-rating will require evidence that demand is improving, revenue growth is stabilizing, and companies can demonstrate that AI-led opportunities are beginning to offset productivity-related headwinds. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.