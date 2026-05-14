Nifty IT index tanks 7% in 4 days; TCS, Infy, HCL, LTM hit fresh 52-wk lows

Why are IT stocks falling? Shares of information technology (IT) companies remained under pressure today, with the Nifty IT index extending its losses for a fourth consecutive session. In intraday trade, the Nifty IT index dropped 2.4 per cent.

Thus far in the current week, the Nifty IT index has declined 7.3 per cent, as compared to a 3 per cent fall recorded by the Nifty 50. From its April month high, the index has plunged 15 per cent, as against a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index during the same period.

Individually, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTM, Tata Elxsi, Zensar Technologies, and Birla Soft hit their respective multi-year lows on the NSE in intra-day trade. These stocks were down up to 4 per cent in an intra-day deal.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In 2026 so far, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro have declined in the range of 17 per cent to 33 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has dived 10 per cent, data showed.

Why are IT stocks falling?

During the week, Indian IT stocks came under heavy selling pressure after OpenAI announced the launch of “OpenAI Deployment Company” (ODC), a new enterprise-focused business backed by over $4 billion in initial investment to help organisations build and deploy AI systems at scale.

According to ICICI Securities, the move intensified concerns around disruption to traditional IT services models as ODC plans to embed AI engineers directly within enterprises to drive AI implementation and workflow transformation, and it was interpreted as OpenAI expanding beyond software tools into consulting, workflow transformation, and enterprise execution — areas traditionally dominated by IT services firms.

The sharp market reaction reflects fears that AI-native firms may increasingly move up the value chain into consulting, implementation, and workflow transformation - domains traditionally dominated by Indian IT services companies. This adds to existing concerns around AI-led productivity disruption, pricing pressure, and slower discretionary spending, the brokerage said.

However, despite near-term sentiment weakness, large Indian IT firms continue to possess strong client relationships, domain expertise, regulatory understanding, and large-scale execution capabilities that remain difficult to replicate quickly. The development is likely to accelerate the shift toward AI-native delivery and outcome-based pricing models rather than immediately displace incumbents, though sector valuations may remain under pressure until clearer monetization and competitive dynamics emerge, the brokerage firm said in a note.

CHECK Q4 Results Today 'AI may disrupt tech ecosystem' Both Frontier model companies (Anthropic & OpenAI) are announcing that enterprise adoption of AI will be done in partnership with system integrators (SIs) rather than just through their internal professional services team.

“Overall, in our view the history of earlier tech led evolutions (before GenAI/AgenticAI) suggest that even the Software Product/Technology Platform owners have their own team of professional services and consulting experts despite having partnership with system integrators and this ecosystem has not led to any major threat to revenue growth potential of SIs yet,” Equirus Securities said.

The brokerage firm, however, acknowledges that AI-led tech evolution this time has the potential to disrupt the tech ecosystem in a big way. Hence, one needs to be watchful regarding the AI adoption phase of the enterprise clients, post their brownfield AI-led transformation phase is complete, considering the internal Services team of these frontier model companies will have an augmented understanding of the Enterprise’s business domain, contextual knowledge, and business-related workflows, amongst other things.

“Though the verdict on material dilution of the role of SIs in AI-led services has not yet come, however such announcements by frontier model companies to venture into services business are again resulting in weakening investor sentiments in the sector currently - We are keeping a watch on the same,” Equirus Securities said in its initial understanding and take on Anthropic’s & OpenAI’s announcement to venture into AI-led Services business.

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