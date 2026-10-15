Nifty IT rallies 9% in 3 sessions: 3 key factors driving the momentum

The Nifty IT index extended its rally for a third consecutive session on Thursday, rising nearly 3 per cent to take its cumulative gains to 8.89 per cent since Tuesday, as improving second-quarter earnings, attractive valuations and a shift in investor sentiment towards traditional IT services stocks lifted the sector.

Eight of the index’s 10 constituents were trading higher, with Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services among the notable gainers. Notably, two IT giants, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

At 10:36 AM, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 2.6 per cent, compared to a 1.29 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Market experts attribute the rally to a combination of earnings resilience, value buying after a prolonged correction, and a possible rotation of funds away from AI-linked technology stocks amid concerns over elevated valuations and heavy investment spending.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that the traditional IT services businesses in India are in focus predominantly for three reasons. One is the reversal of the AI trade. “We have seen this over the last few days due to rising debt among AI-related businesses and rising bond yields. There has been sharp profit booking across the globe, whether in the US or Korea,” he said.

ALSO READ: Bulls strike! Sensex zooms 1,100 pts intraday, Nifty at 22,950; key reasons Agrawal added that the second reason is that, based on Q2 results , companies are reporting results largely in line with expectations, with no major negative surprises. And, lastly, he noted that most traditional IT services businesses, especially large-cap companies, are trading at price-to-earnings multiples of 12–18 times, with robust cash flows and dividend yields of 3–5 per cent, positively contributing to the surge in IT stocks.

Similarly, Narendra Solanki, head, fundamental research, investment services, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said, “a rotation into “Indian IT as an “anti-AI” trade, with key "AI" related chip stocks like SK Hynix and Samsung down significantly from their highs amid concerns over stretched valuations, heavy investment spending, uncertain returns, and comments,” is a primary reason behind gains in IT stocks.

Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, noted that “The recent rally in Nifty IT is largely an earnings-driven recovery supported by attractive valuations after a prolonged correction. The index gained around 5.2 per cent on Tuesday, its strongest single-day rise in over 17 months, led by HCLTech and TCS.

ALSO READ: Q2 results today: Wipro, Nestle India, 47 others to announce earnings HCLTech reported 21.2 per cent y-o-y profit growth with an 18.2 per cent EBIT margin, while TCS posted nearly 15 per cent profit growth and annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion. “These numbers indicate that AI is gradually becoming a revenue opportunity rather than only a disruption risk,” he said.

However, he added that the current rally is an “earnings-led relief rally rather than a confirmed structural turnaround. Sustained upside requires stronger US technology spending, consistent deal conversion and improvement in revenue growth,” Ponmudi noted.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that the Nifty IT index is gradually heading toward the neckline resistance placed around the 32,000 level. “A decisive close above 32,000 will register a bullish breakout from the inverted head and shoulders formation, which could lead the index toward a medium-term bullish move,” he added.

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