Nifty IT slumps 1% as Fed rate hike sparks fresh selling in tech stocks

Nifty IT stumbled 1 per cent in Thursday's trading session, with eight out of ten constituents trading in the red. The Nifty IT was the only laggard in the Nifty sectoral basket as it hit the day's low of 28,805.40, down 0.96 per cent from its last close.

The weakness in IT stocks was followed by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike the key lending rate by 0.25 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent. Domestically, in the IT pack, stocks declined in the range of 1-2 per cent. Based on day's low, HCL Technologies emerged as the biggest loser with a 1.4 per cent fall. Tata Consultancy Services fell 1 per cent, menahwile, Mphasis, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, OFSS and Coforge shed nearly 1 per cent each.

In one month’s time frame, the IT index has fallen 6.21 per cent. In July, it recorded its best gain in six months, following a 17 per cent rise.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in the coming months. Further, new policy projections showed 16 of 18 policymakers anticipate at least one more quarter-percentage-point hike by the end of this year.

Sunny Agrawal, deputy vice president, fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that IT stocks are marginally under pressure due to the rate hike from the US Fed. “Basically, this is on account of the expectation that with increasing interest rates in the US economy, the IT budget going forward can be slashed by US corporates, and that can have some marginal impact on Indian IT companies.”

However, he also noted that the IT companies have been strong underperformers on account of the deflationary impact due to AI, “and we have already seen a sharp correction across the entire IT pack.”

Agrawal said today's reaction is muted and, as guided by most IT companies, the growth outlook for FY27 has penciled in these global challenges, and hence it's likely to be, at least for Tier 1 IT companies, in the range of 3-5 per cent.

He added that most of the negative development is already in the price as far as the IT pack is concerned. “We feel that IT stocks may not correct going forward, as stock prices have already corrected significantly at the current juncture,” he said.

Agarwal remained bullish on select IT companies that are ahead in the AI race; this included Coforge and Persistent Systems. For Nifty IT, Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that broader chart structure is showing signs of base formation, as it has been hovering in the 25,700–32,134 range for the past seven months. The ongoing profit-taking from the resistance levels of 32,000–32,150 has reached the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous up-move from 25,700 to 31,955.

"A decisive close below 28,800 could drag it lower toward the 28,000 level in the near term. However, a fresh downswing below this seven-month congestion range is less likely, with a higher probability of stabilisation in the 28,000–28,800 range," he added.

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