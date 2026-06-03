Nifty IT snaps 3-day rally, tumbles 6%; TCS, LTM tank up to 9%; here's why

Nifty IT index movement

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were under pressure, with the Nifty IT index falling 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on profit booking. In the past three trading days, IT index rallied 8 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 9 per cent to ₹2,230.50 in intra-day deals. It hit a 52-week low of ₹2,206.40 on May 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the past four months, Nifty IT index tanked 24 per cent, as compared to 12 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Why are IT stocks under pressure?

The American Depository Receipts of Infosys and Wipro slipped up to 8 per cent on Tuesday, after the Wall Street-listed software stocks including Accenture fell sharply.

According to media reports, Accenture was down 5 per cent after the brokerages cut the target price of the company. Truist downgraded the stock to Hold and slashed the target price. Similarly, Citi cut the company's target price while maintaining a neutral rating, reports stated.

Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the Nifty IT index has shed down 23 per cent, primarily driven by rising concerns around the potential impact of Generative AI (Gen AI) on the long-term business model of IT services companies, along with macro and geopolitical uncertainties.

Large-cap and midcap IT stocks have corrected meaningfully despite relatively stable operating performance and continued deal wins, as investors reassess near-term growth visibility and the potential structural implications of AI on traditional services delivery models.

Brokerages view on IT sector

Fiscal 2026 saw lower interest rates and stable economic sentiment but policy changes and geopolitical uncertainties weighed on the tech services industry. This was a year of subdued growth with pockets of economic green shoots that have kept technology-led growth active, Infosys said in its FY26 annual report.

Radical transformation in technology led by AI is shifting the dynamics of discretionary spending and mounting pressure on traditional IT services. The management of Infosys in annual report said that they expect client spending and investments to continue to move towards AI in the near term. These investments are expected to be crucial during this period of economic uncertainty.

ALSO READ | Nifty IT valuation at 20x PE: Is it time to be greedy in IT stocks? The management further said they continued to witness businesses attempting to reimagine their cost structures, increase business resilience and agility, personalize experiences for customers and employees, and launch new and disruptive products and services, aided by enterprise AI. With Infosys early lead in AI, the management believes the company is well-positioned to take advantage of these market opportunities.

Meanwhile, the IT Services sector reported a weak-to-moderate January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) performance amid a challenging demand environment and delayed client decision-making across key verticals and geographies. However, despite macro uncertainties, profitability remained broadly stable, supported by rupee depreciation, improved employee utilisation, moderation in wage inflation, optimisation of subcontracting costs, and disciplined cost management initiatives.

Importantly, management commentary across the industry indicates that AI adoption is no longer experimental and is gradually becoming central to enterprise technology strategies. This transition from traditional labour arbitrage models toward AI-enabled delivery and platform-based execution is expected to create a meaningful long-term growth opportunity for companies with strong digital capabilities, said Axis Securities.

Within IT Services, demand visibility for discretionary spending is gradually improving, although clients remain selective in spending decisions. AI, machine learning, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and digital engineering continue to witness healthy traction globally. Mid-tier IT players with specialised capabilities and agile execution models are expected to outperform, while large-cap companies are likely to witness moderate recovery as macro conditions stabilize, the brokerage firm said.

Industry commentary suggests that AI could lead to 2–3 per cent annual deflation in traditional services revenues for the next couple of years, as automation improves delivery efficiency & compresses effort-based pricing models. On the other hand, Industry estimates also suggest AI-led services could create an incremental TAM of USD300–400 billion by 2030, representing a significant expansion relative to the current size USD 280 billion of the Indian IT services industry, analysts at ICICI Securities in the recent IT sector overview.

Overall, for Indian IT, it is neutral; the read-through remains of a gradual recovery, with major rebound likely to be back-ended, execution-driven and dependent on scaling of AI use cases from pilots to enterprise-wide deployments. ================================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.