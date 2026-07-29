Nifty IT surges 3%, climbs nearly 10% in a week: What's fueling the rally?

Shares of information technology (IT) companies saw a sharp rise on Wednesday and continued their upward movement, with the Nifty IT index surging 3 per cent to 31,330.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day deals.

The index was trading higher for the fourth straight trading session, soaring 9.66 per cent in a week's time.

All 10 sectoral constituents traded in the green, with Coforge emerging as the best performer with a 4 per cent increase. Infosys was the second best performer with a gain of nearly 4 per cent, followed by LTIMindtree, which was up 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade. OFSS, TCS and Wipro were other major winners from the IT pack after over 2 per cent rise each.

The Nifty IT index has staged a sharp recovery in recent months. So far this month, the index has surged nearly 16 per cent, rebounding over 21 per cent after hitting its 52-week low of 25,699.10 on July 1, 2026.

At 09:44 AM, the Nifty IT index was up 2.75 per cent at 31,253.85, as compared to a 0.92 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Key reason behind IT index rally

Indian technology stocks demonstrated a bounce back after being heavily battered by global AI trade. A steep decline in chip stocks in markets like South Korea, China, and Taiwan has boosted the domestic Nifty IT index.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Kospi index fell nearly 13 per cent on heavy selling in chipmaking stocks. Similarly, Japan's Nikkei was down 3 per cent due to selling in AI-related shares.

Domestic factors such as a decent Q1 show by IT firms and positive momentum in the Indian stock market, which traded higher by over 1 per cent in intraday deals, also contributed to the rally in IT stocks.

BSE Sensex jumped 827 points or 1.07 per cent in intraday deals to a high of 77,593. Similarly, NSE Nifty 50 added 218 points or 0.90 per cent to touch 24,203.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the bounce-back rally, which started from the price support of 25,500–26,000 spot is approaching resistance near 31,800–32,000.

"This is a confluence zone consisting of the 200-day EMA (31,785) and the horizontal price resistance at 32,000. For a sustainable move higher, the index needs to decisively breach this resistance zone on a closing basis," Kumar added.

On the downside, 29,500 will act as immediate support, backed by the 100-day EMA and the price gap left during the July 28, 2026 rally, he said

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