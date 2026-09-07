Nifty IT tumbles 3% as Fed rate hike bets rise; Infosys leads losses

Nifty IT stumbled nearly 3 per cent in Monday's trading session, with all constituents trading in the red. The index hit the day's low of 29,847.25, down 2.7 per cent from its last close.

In the IT basket, stocks registered declines in the range of 2-4 per cent. Based on the day's low, Infosys emerged as the biggest loser with a 3.8 per cent fall. LTM, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Wipro and Coforge shed nearly 3 per cent each. Meanwhile, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and OFSS were down in the range of 2-3 per cent.

So far this year, the IT index has declined nearly 22 per cent. In one year and one-month time frame, the index is down 13.67 per cent and 5.21 per cent respectively.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that following a sharp bounce-back rally from the price support level of 26,000, Nifty IT had been hovering in a congestion range of 30,165–31,950 over the past six weeks. "Today, it breached this six-week-long congestion range to the downside, setting up downside targets around the 29,000–28,800 spot levels, which also coincide with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement support of the previous up-move from 25,700 to 31,955," he said.

What's behind the weakness in IT stocks today?

The decline seen in IT stocks today is likely a direct reaction to the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a hike now stands at 58 per cent, up from 47 per cent last month.

Earlier last week, In the Jackson Hole speech Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's remarked that inflation remains uncomfortably high, which markets read as hawkish.

The next Federal Reserve meeting is set to take place on September 15-16. The Sept meet will also mark the first FOMC meeting for the new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, who last month noted that curbing inflation remains Fed’s top priority.

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