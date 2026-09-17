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Home / Markets / News / Nifty may slip to 22,500; 3 technical stock ideas for today by Jatin Gedia

Nifty may slip to 22,500; 3 technical stock ideas for today by Jatin Gedia

Nifty 50's crucial support is at the 23,000 - 23,100 zone. A breach below this could lead to a continuation of the downtrend towards 22,600 - 22,500 zone.

Nifty may slip to 22,500; 3 technical stock ideas for today by Jatin Gedia

Nifty may slip to 22,500; 3 technical stock ideas for today by Jatin Gedia

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 8:11 AM IST

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Disclaimer: This article is written by JatinGedia, VP, technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty has been consolidating around the 23,200 mark, which coincides with the lower end of the trading range of the previous four months. On the downside, the crucial support is at the 23,000 - 23,100 zone. A breach below this could lead to a continuation of the downtrend towards 22,600 - 22,500 zone, which coincides with the rising support trend line drawn from the 21,743, connecting the 22,182 swing low.

The current downtrend could reverse if Nifty surpasses 23,600. A move beyond 23,600 could lead to a rally towards the 23,956 - 24,000 zone, which coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the entire decline from 24,774 to 23,100

 

Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous trading session. The overall trend for Bank Nifty remains negative and could only reverse above 57,000. For the upcoming session, a break below 55,800 could lead to a decline towards 55,500 - 55,400 zone, while a breakout above 57000 could reverse the current downtrend.

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Sell Crompton Sept Fut at ₹224.50 SL - ₹232 TGT - ₹218 ₹215

Crompton has been in a downtrend. It has broken down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the charts, suggesting resumption of the next leg of the decline. Negative crossover on the MACD suggests a Sell signal.

Sell NAM-INDIA Sept Fut at ₹1,125.50 SL - ₹1,145 TGT ₹1,085

Stock has broken down from a bearish flag pattern on the daily charts, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the decline. Negative crossover on the MACD suggests a sell signal

Buy Aegis Logistics - ₹1,381 SL - ₹1,340 TGT ₹1,440

Stock was consolidating within a range for the past three sessions. It has broken out of that range on the upside suggesting resumption of the uptrend. Positive crossover on the momentum indicator suggests a buy signal.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:11 AM IST