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Home / Markets / News / Nifty Metal index falls up to 5% as West Asia crisis dents market sentiment

Nifty Metal index falls up to 5% as West Asia crisis dents market sentiment

The Nifty Metal index, which tracks 15 companies from the metals and mining sector, plunged 4.71 per cent to hit an intraday low of 10,874 on the NSE

Metal stocks

Nifty Metal index today

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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Metal stocks came under sharp selling pressure in the first trading session of the week on Monday, March 23, amid a broad-based market sell-off, as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The decline followed fresh ultimatums from US President Donald Trump regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, along with hints of scaling up operations, while Iran signalled willingness to negotiate but demanded significant compensation for damages.
 
The Nifty Metal index, which tracks 15 companies from the metals and mining sector, plunged 4.71 per cent to hit an intraday low of 10,874 on the NSE, making it one of the worst-performing sectoral indices of the day. All its constituents were trading in the red. Benchmark Indian equity indices, meanwhile, fell over 2 per cent each during intraday deals on Monday.
 
 
According to Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, the sharp sell-off in the markets is driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the United States and Iran exchanging threats and Israel preparing for prolonged conflict, leading to volatility in oil prices. Investors, he said, are closely tracking developments in West Asia and the trajectory of crude oil for further cues.
 
At 11:51 AM, the Nifty Metal index was down 4.36 per cent at 10,915, compared to its previous close of 11,412. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 22,556, down 558 points, or 2.41 per cent.
 
Among individual stocks, Hindustan Copper was trading lower by 7.34 per cent, Jindal Steel was down 6.28 per cent, NMDC was trading with a loss of 5.68 per cent, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) was down 6.24 per cent, Adani Enterprises traded lower by 4.85 per cent, JSW Steel by 4.89 per cent, National Aluminium Company (Nalco) was down 4.63 per cent, and Hindustan Zinc was down 4.66 per cent.

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Among others, Vedanta was down 4 per cent, Welspun Corp was trading lower by 4.32 per cent, Tata Steel was down 4.33 per cent, Lloyds Metals was down 4 per cent, Jindal Stainless traded lower by 3.77 per cent, Hindalco Industries was down 3.36 per cent, and APL Apollo Tubes was down 2.82 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why are metal shares under pressure?

Metal shares declined, tracking weakness in global markets and a broad-based risk-off sentiment triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, as the Middle East conflict entered its fourth week, driving crude oil prices higher.
 
According to G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, the fall in metal stocks is mainly due to the war. “The war will pull down economic activity, which in turn will reduce demand for metals. Some companies may also be importing minerals. In that case, the rupee will affect input costs. Even if they import minerals, domestic companies may realign their prices in line with landed costs. So, there is a possibility of pressure on margins and the inability to pass on costs,” said Chokkalingam.
 
Commenting on the possible near-term recovery, he said, “Recovery will happen if the war stops, but it may not be very strong. Metals were at the peak of the rally before the war and had seen a massive bull run. Valuations were also somewhat stretched. So, this is partly profit booking. It will recover, but may not fully recover.”  ==================================================== 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
   

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Topics : Nifty Metal index Nifty Metal Tata Steel Vedanta Stock Market Today JSW steel Hindustan Copper Metal stocks Hindustan Zinc Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Industry Report

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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