Nifty Metal index soars 3%; Nalco, Hindalco, Tata Steel rally up to 5%

Nifty Metal index movement

Shares of metal companies, ferrous and non ferrous, were on a roll, with the Nifty Metal index surging 3 per cent and hitting a new high of 13,873.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy outlook.

At 10:36 AM; the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer among the sectoral indices, up 2.7 per cent at 13,859.50, as compared to 0.16 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Since April, the metal index has zoomed 25 per cent, as against 7.2 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

What’s driving metal stocks?

Metals companies delivered a strong performance in the financial year 2025-26 (FY2026), with improved margins expanding across operating geographies despite subdued pricing and challenges during the year. The steel companies reported an EBITDA improvement in their Indian operations during the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), driven by safeguard duty-led increase in domestic steel prices.

With resilient steel prices, favourable demand tailwind, and ongoing capacity expansion, Tata Steel’s Indian operation remains well placed to deliver sustained long-term growth. Moreover, EU import-control measures are expected to support profitability across Europe operation. Accordingly, analysts at ICICI Securities maintain BUY rating on Tata Steel with SOTP-based revised target price of ₹270 (7.5x/4x EV/EBITDA to India/Europe business on FY28E).

SAIL is expected to deliver record performance ahead driven by firm domestic steel prices, favourable demand tailwinds, and focus on cost optimization. With supportive valuations (trades at 5x EV/EBITDA on FY28E, lowest amongst its peers), ICICI Securities maintained a BUY rating on SAIL with a target price of ₹240, valuing it at 6x EV/EBITDA on FY28E.

Meanwhile, aluminium hovered near four- year highs as West Asia supply disruptions, rising refining costs, and Guinea’s planned bauxite export controls reinforced concerns over tightening global availability. Base metals are likely to remain supported as cautious optimism around the US–Iran negotiations and persistent supply concerns continue to underpin copper and aluminium prices despite ongoing geopolitical volatility, believe analysts at Kotak Securities.

In Q4FY26, aluminium demand is estimated around 1.6 million tons, reflecting an approximately 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. This growth remains broadbased, supported by structural drivers in automotive, continued strength in electrical demand and stable packaging demand. Overall, the Indian market continues to outperform global markets backed by stronger underlying demand fundamentals, Hindalco said in the Q4 earnings conference call.

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