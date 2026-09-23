Nifty Metal index up over 1%; SAIL, Welpsun Corp soar up to 4%; here's why

Nifty Metal index movement

Nifty Metal index was up over 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day deals. Gains in the index were led by a strong rise of up to 4 percent in Steel Authority of India ( SAIL ), Welspun Corp , Vedanta and Lloyds Metals and Energy.

Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

At 11:18 AM, the Nifty Metal index was top gainer among the sectoral indices, up 1.4 per cent at 13,172.60, as compared to a 0.40 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The metal index hit a 52-week high of 13,931.35 on June 15, 2026.

Why are steel stocks SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel in focus?

Share price of the state-owned company SAIL surged 4.5 per cent to ₹181.83 on the NSE in intra-day deals amid heavy volume. A combined 13.1 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹209.70 on May 14, 2026.

On September 3, 2026, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgraded SAIL's long-term issuer rating and debt instruments to 'IND AA+' with a Stable outlook from 'IND AA'.

ALSO READ: IDFC First Bank up 3%, nears 52-week high; Motilal Oswal upgrades to Buy The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) and are likely to remain elevated from historical levels, supported by its cost reduction initiatives. Furthermore, the operationalisation of Tasra and Rowghat mines over FY27-FY28 would support raw material availability and profitability from the sale of surplus iron ore. The company would ramp up capacities over FY27-FY31, further improving its sales volume. Any delay in the operationalisation of the same would remain a key rating monitorable, Ind-Ra said.

Meanwhile, despite being a seasonally soft quarter, domestic steel prices across the board surged sharply, driven by maintenance shutdown-led lean channel inventory, improved consumption (during Jul-Aug’26 as compared to Apr-May’26), and input cost inflation. Considering this, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Tata Steel’s Indian business to deliver strong earnings in September quarter (Q2).

Going forward, industry pricing discipline will remain vital for margin sustenance, as the impact of the current cost inflation is likely to become evident with a lag in H2FY27. The brokerage firm remain constructive on Tata, given the ongoing capacity expansions, favourable steel pricing, and resilient demand, which should position the company to capitalize on the long-term domestic opportunity. Tata Europe’s earnings remains contingent on regulatory decisions and spread movement, given the volatility in pricing and energy costs. A gradual stabilization and turnaround in Europe can lead to a potential earnings and re-rating opportunity, the brokerage firm said. Analysts reiterated a 'BUY' rating with SoTP-based target price of ₹220.

Indian Steel Outlook

India continued to lead Global growth in steel demand during FY25-26. World Steel Association metrics confirm that India remains the world’s fastest-growing major steel market, with demand projected to expand by 7.4 per cent in 2026 and accelerate by 9.2 per cent in 2027. This positive outlook is supported by broad-based demand across core steel-consuming sectors. Consumption is driven by infrastructure-led construction and a growing automotive market fuelled by freight demand. Furthermore, a stable capital expenditure cycle supports demand for capital goods, while nationwide rail network expansions and demand for consumer durables provide additional structural momentum, SAIL said in its FY26 annual report.

Under the “Viksit Bharat” vision, India’s Steel Policy for 2047 targets a structural production capacity of 500 MT by 2047, with an intermediate capacity milestone of 300 MT by FY2030– 31. The policy emphasizes sustainable, green steel production through automation, targeted decarbonization, and reducing reliance on imported coking coal. This long-term demand is supported by the FY2026–27 Union Budget, which focuses on high-speed rail networks, inland waterway corridors, and sustained public capital expenditure, the company said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.