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Home / Markets / News / Nifty Metal plunges 3% as West Asia tensions and oil surge hit stocks

Nifty Metal plunges 3% as West Asia tensions and oil surge hit stocks

Nifty Metal fell as West Asia tensions and crude above $108 raised supply-chain and transport cost concerns.

Nifty Metal plunges 3% as West Asia tensions and oil surge hit stocks

Nifty Metal plunges 3% as West Asia tensions and oil surge hit stocks

Heena Ojha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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The Nifty Metal pack emerged as one of the top sectoral losers on Friday, September 11, following a 3.14 per cent fall in intraday trade. The index mirrored the overall market sentiment, which was weak due to a sharp rise in oil prices.
 
Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities said that Metal stocks are under pressure due to the fresh escalation in attacks in West Asia. The development has impacted every pocket of the market, including metals. Supply chains are likely to be impacted further, deliveries could be delayed, and that is leading to the fall.
 
Among the top losers from the pack are: National Aluminium Company (NALCO) fell the most, declining 5 per cent to hit ₹352 on the NSE. Vedanta and Hindustan Copper followed, falling over 4 per cent each, while Vedanta Aluminium slipped 4 per cent to ₹420. Tata Steel and JSW Steel declined 3 per cent each.
 
 
“In the short term, transportation costs are likely to remain elevated. Any further gain in the dollar will add to the worries. This could lead to a slight slowdown in the metal space in the near term, and overall, the market is expected to head lower,” Bolinjkar said.
 
Oil prices rose and are on track to end the week at over $100 a barrel for the first time ​since mid-May. Brent crude futures surged 0.42 per cent to $108.1 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate climbed 0.33 per cent to $102.8.

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The BSE Sensex opened lower at 74,309 and extended the losses to make a low of 74,160 in early trade, down 742 points or 1 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index opened in the red at 23,270 and hit a low of 23,231, down 246 points or 1.05 per cent.
 
Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that the Nifty Metal index has been going through a short-term consolidation phase (12,800–13,600 zone) within a constructive chart structure. Going forward, we expect it to spend some more time within this consolidation phase. “Considering the current chart structure, we advise traders to accumulate quality metal stocks on dips around the lower band support and price swing lows of the Metal index in the 12,400–12,800 zone. A decisive break above the 13,600–13,800 zone will push the index into uncharted territory,” he added.
  
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
   

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Topics : Nalco Vedanta Coal Hindalco and Vedanta Hindustan Copper Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Nifty Metal

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST