Nifty Metal tanks 3% in two days on profit-taking; NALCO, SAIL top losers

The Nifty Metal pack emerged as the top sectoral loser on Friday, August 14, following a near 1.7 per cent fall in intraday trade. Today marks the second consecutive session of fall for the metals index as it lost over 1 per cent in the previous session. During the two days, the metal index has declined 2.7 per cent.

Among the top losers from the pack during the two-day selloff are: National Aluminium Company ( NALCO ), SAIL, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc, shedding between 4-10 per cent. APL Apollo Tubes and Welspun Corp bucked the trend and eked out minor gains.

NALCO shares slumped as much as 5.8 per cent in intraday deals to ₹377.15 today. It had declined 4.6 per cent yesterday, thus shedding 10.20 per cent in a span of just two days. The stock slumped amid reports that Norsk Hydro's Alunorte plant in Brazil has ramped up production as natural gas supply improves. This news also pressurised other aluminium producers like Hindalco, which shed 2.3 per cent today and 5.3 per cent in two days.

SAIL shares also came under selling pressure, with a 5.8 per cent decline. It was followed by Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper, declining 5.6 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively in two trading sessions.

NMDC, Vedanta and Jindal Steel declined 2-3 per cent, while other constituents like Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metal and JSW Steel traded flat with negative bias.

Metal stocks: Analysts say buy the dips

Analysts say the decline in metal stocks in mainly due to profit taking by investors. The index is up 15 per cent year-to-date (YTD) following a 29 per cent rise last year.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking, said that metal counters have done well during the earnings and we were seeing buying interest emerging in the base metals, and that has been pushing the metal pack higher. He added that the latest price action seems like normal profit taking as we are seeing rotational buying across sectors.

"This selling is not something very serious because the overall trend still remains positive. In fact, for the traders, it's an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks on dips," said Mishra. Metals pack under Motilal Oswal Financial Services' coverage saw a 57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth according to the interim Q1 earnings analysis.

Harish Jujarey, AVP and head – technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said, "After a strong run-up of over 6 per cent in last two weeks, the Nifty Metal index witnessed some profit booking this week, slipping nearly 2.5 per cent. Despite the recent decline, the broader technical setup remains firmly positive, with the index continuing to trade in a strong uptrend. In July, the index took precise support at its rising trendline and subsequently witnessed a sharp recovery."

He, too, finds the current correction to be a healthy profit-booking phase rather than a sign of any major trend reversal.

Commenting on the technical outlook, Jujarey said that the rising trendline support is now placed around 12,600, and as long as the index holds above this level, the broader uptrend is likely to remain intact. Among stocks, he recommended Hindalco, Hindustan Copper and JSW Steel. "The recent correction in these stocks could provide a good opportunity for medium-term traders to accumulate on declines," added Jujarey.

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