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Home / Markets / News / Nifty outlook: 24,190-24,050 crucial support zone; BHEL, Aarti Ind in focus

Nifty outlook: 24,190-24,050 crucial support zone; BHEL, Aarti Ind in focus

Trading stocks today: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies has recommended buying BHEL and Aarti Industries shares today.

Nifty outlook, trading stocks today

Nifty outlook: 24,190-24,050 crucial support zone; BHEL, Aarti Ind in focus

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia - VP, technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Nifty breached the 24,450 - 24,650 range on the downside and witnessed a sharp decline towards 24,280 (the 20-day moving average). The Nifty is now retracing the rise it has seen from 23,606 to 24,774. The crucial support levels for Nifty are 24,190 - 24,050, which correspond to the 50 per cent and 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels of the 23,606 - 24,774 rally. The daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover, which signals a sell. In terms of levels, 24,450 will act as resistance as per the role reversal principle, while 24,190 - 24,050 is the support zone. 
 
 
Bank Nifty recovered from the 40-day average (57,278) support and resumed its upmove. The immediate hurdle is at 58,250, while 57,250 will act as short-term support. The momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which signals a buy. The price structure suggests range-bound price action between 57,100 - 58,300 over the next few trading sessions. 
 
Trading stocks today
 
BHEL: Buy | CMP ₹420 | SL ₹406 | Target ₹445

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BHEL has recovered from the support confluence of ₹400 - 405 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart. Stochastics exiting the oversold zone suggest the upmove is likely to continue. 
 
Aarti Industries: Buy | CMP ₹532.95 | SL ₹515 | Target ₹565
 
Aarti Industries has broken out of a triangle pattern on the daily charts, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the upmove. Positive crossover on the MACD suggests a Buy signal. 
 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Sell | CMP ₹8,567 | SL ₹8,750 | Target ₹8,315 
 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has witnessed a breakdown of the ₹9000 - 8800 range, suggesting a trend reversal. Trend Indicator MACD has a negative crossover, which is a sell signal. 
 

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Topics : Market technicals Stock Market Today stock market trading Bhel Aarti Industries Apollo Hospital Enterprises Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:33 AM IST