Nifty: Market experts say breakout from consolidation zone to set trend
Market analysts highlight that the Nifty has been consolidating in the 23,800-24,200 range in recent trading sessions, a breakout in either direction could set the trend in July 2026.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The NSE Nifty 50 index ended June with a modest gain of 1.2 per cent at 23,866, but was down 8.7 per cent in the first-half of the calendar year 2026. Tuesday also marked the third straight day of loss for the Nifty. Analysts say the Nifty has been consolidating in the 23,800-24,200 range in recent trading sessions. Equity markets are likely to start trading in July on a cautious note given the uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran talks in Doha. "Investors are expected to remain cautious at higher levels as uncertainty continues to surround the on-going US–Iran negotiations in Doha. Market participants are closely tracking the second round of talks involving US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Iran's continued insistence on full control over the Strait of Hormuz highlights unresolved differences over the proposed ceasefire framework," says Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money,
Nifty Outlook for July: Here's what to expect nowFrom a technical perspective Ponmudi believes that 24,000 levels continue to act as the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this level would improve market sentiment and could pave the way for a move towards the 24,200 level, followed by the 24,400 region. Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities reckons that the broader high low range of 24,200-23,800 is intact for Nifty. Having declined from the upper range recently, Nifty is expected to bounce back from the lower range in the short term, says Shetti. Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities highlights that a small bearish candle on the Nifty daily charts and non-directional intraday activity on Tuesday indicate indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears. "We are of the view that the intraday market texture is non-directional; perhaps traders are waiting for either side to make a breakout," says the brokerage firm. READ | Sensex in July: 23-year history suggests Sensex can deliver a solid return Meanwhile, with the Nifty closing near the lower-end of the consolidation band, Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies highlights that the index is trading close to multiple support parameters such as - the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) at 23,700, the 40-day exponential moving average (40-EMA) at 23,815 and the gap area between 23,660 - 23,820 formed on June 15. The analyst expects Nifty to seek support around these levels. Gedia, however, cautions that a breach below the support zone could weaken the structure. For the July futures & options (F&O) series, the 24,000 straddle is trading ~700 points; hence, the 23,300 - 24,700 range is likely for the July series, he adds. On similar lines, Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities sees immediate support for Nifty placed in the 23,730-23,700 zone. He cautions that any sustainable move below this zone could result in Nifty extending its weakness towards 23,550, followed by 23,400 in the short term. Sectorally, Gedia is bullish on pharma, defence and healthcare. He believes metals have witnessed a decent correction and reached the support zone of 12,400 - 12,500, from where a rebound can be expected. Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking notes that most key sectors—barring IT—continue to contribute on a rotational basis, while the broader indices are maintaining a positive bias. Therefore the analyst recommends maintaining a stock-specific approach, with a preference for relatively stronger stocks within their respective sectors. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : Stock Market Market technicals Nifty Outlook Markets NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Trading strategies technical analysis technical charts
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:56 AM IST