Nifty outlook: Buy the dips, says Angel One; prefers PTC Ind, Zydus Life

Market outook, stock recommendations by Hitesh Rathi of Angel One

NIFTY concluded the week on an encouraging note, despite largely remaining range-bound for most of the period. The index began the week on a weak footing, but buyers responded decisively, recouping almost all the early losses. This pattern of buying emerging at lower levels persisted through the week, resulting in repeated recoveries even as prices remained confined within a narrow trading range. However, on the final trading session, bulls finally asserted control, triggering a decisive breakout above the preceding seven-day consolidation range. The strong finish helped NIFTY wrap up the week at 24,362, registering gains of 0.53 per cent and improving the overall short-term technical sentiment.

On the daily chart, prices appear to be gradually gathering momentum following a prolonged phase of sideways congestion, suggesting that buyers are attempting to regain control in the near term. However, on the weekly timeframe, the index continues to remain range-bound, as reflected by the formation of an Inside Bar, highlighting the prevailing uncertainty and the absence of a decisive directional bias. A similar picture emerges on the Point & Figure charts. While the smaller box-size charts have triggered fresh Double Top Buy signals, indicating an improvement in short-term momentum, the higher timeframe daily 0.25 per cent × 3 Point & Figure chart continues to exhibit a sideways structure, with an ongoing Triangle formation. This divergence across timeframes suggests that, although short-term momentum has improved, a decisive breakout from the prevailing consolidation is still awaited before the broader trend can be considered firmly bullish.

At the same time, the prevalence of a series of strong overhead resistance in the 24,400-24,550 zone is likely to path higher highly turbulent. A convincing break above this zone will shift control convincingly towards buyers. On the flip side, the 24,200-24,100 zone is likely to now act as an immediate support, followed by stronger cushion in the 24,000-23,900 band.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates A wave of profit booking appears to be underway in the broader market, with the MIDCAP and SMALLCAP segments relatively underperforming the frontline indices. Despite this near-term corrective phase, we continue to advocate using such declines as opportunities to accumulate strong stocks, as we remain constructive on the broader market's medium-term outlook. At the same time, the resurgence in bullish momentum across the frontline indices augurs well for the overall market. Accordingly, participants may consider adopting a buy-on-dips strategy near key support zones in the benchmark indices, while continuing to maintain a stock-specific approach in the broader market.

Stock Recommendations by Angel One

NSE Scrip – PTCIL

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹17,940

After witnessing a rejection from its overhead channel resistance following a stupendous rally of nearly 3,000 points in just two trading sessions, the technical structure of PTCIL appears to be turning constructive once again. The stock has formed a Double Bottom pattern near a crucial bullish gap support and is on the verge of a breakout above the 18150 mark on the daily chart. The 14-day Smoothed RSI has triggered a bullish crossover while simultaneously breaking above its trendline resistance A similar picture is evident on the Point & Figure charts, where the stock has formed a Bearish Pattern Reversal, Collectively, these developments suggest that the stock is well positioned for a potential trend reversal.

Hence, we recommend to BUY PTCIL around ₹17,940-17,900| SL: ₹16,989| TGT: ₹19,000-19,200

NSE Scrip – BANDHANBNK

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹213

BANDHANBNK appears to have formed a Bullish Double Bottom on the daily chart after finding support near its 50 DEMA. Although the stock has witnessed a minor pullback after encountering resistance at an overhead trendline, the correction has been accompanied by relatively subdued volumes, suggesting an absence of meaningful supply. The Point & Figure charts further reinforce the bullish outlook. On the daily 1 per cent × 3 Point & Figure chart, the stock has formed a Bullish Bear Trap after taking support near its 10-column moving average. Adding to this, the daily 0.25 per cent × 3 Point & Figure chart has triggered a follow-through Double Top Buy. With multiple bullish formations aligned across charting methodologies, the stock appears well-positioned to witness higher levels over the near term.