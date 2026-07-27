Nifty outlook fragile; Action Construction, GAEL top picks, says Angel One

Market outlook, stock recommendations by Osho Krishan of Angel One

Indian equity markets experienced a sharp correction during the week, driven by mounting global uncertainties, elevated crude oil prices, and weaker earnings expectations for domestic companies. These factors collectively dampened investor sentiment, triggering broad-based selling pressure. After a brief phase of consolidation, the benchmark indices declined decisively below all its key EMAs, indicating a deterioration in technical strength. The selling intensified during the final three trading sessions, pushing Nifty50 below the 23,800 mark and resulting in a weekly decline of more than 2.30 per cent.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive breakdown, with persistent selling pressure throughout the week dragging the index toward a critical support zone. The decline also resulted in the filling of the bullish gap on the daily chart, reflecting a notable deterioration in market sentiment.

With the recent technical deterioration, the near-term outlook for the Nifty 50 appears fragile, and any aberrations on the global front could further weaken the chart structure. On the levels front, 23,650-23,600 is likely to be seen as an intermediate support zone, followed by 23400-23350 zone. On the contrary, the 23950-24000 zone, the confluence of 20 and 50 DEMA, is now supposed to act as a sturdy hurdle, and a decisive and sustained breakthrough could only reinstate momentum in the coming future.

Going forward, a cautious approach remains prudent until the index decisively surpasses the key resistance zone. Meanwhile, traders should consider reducing long positions on technical pullbacks while avoiding aggressive directional bets. Closely monitoring global developments over the weekend will be crucial, as they could significantly influence near-term market sentiment.

Stock Recommendations by Angel One

NSE Scrip – ACE

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹1039.40

ACE ACE has staged a strong recovery over the past few weeks, decisively reclaiming its 20-day EMA following a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has recently surged above its 200-day EMA, supported by positive crossovers among shorter-term moving averages, indicating strengthening momentum. Furthermore, the formation of a bullish flag pattern on the charts, backed by supportive technical indicators, reinforces the constructive outlook and suggests the potential for further upside in the near term.

Hence, we recommend to BUY ACE around ₹1,020-1,000 | SL: ₹935 | TGT: ₹1,150-1,160

NSE Scrip – GAEL

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹151.64

GAEL

GAEL has witnessed a strong resurgence from the 138 subzone, coinciding with 200 DSMA, indicating a strong support base. The stock appears to be forming a potential bullish reversal pattern and has re-tested its 20 and 50 DEMA. Furthermore, a positive crossover in the 14 day RSI from oversold terrain, followed by spurt in volume indicate a favorable outlook and strengthening bullish momentum.

Hence, we recommend to BUY GAEL around ₹150-145 | SL: ₹135 | TGT: ₹170-175

Disclaimer: This article is written by Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.