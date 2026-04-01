Nifty outlook FY27: Analysts see 23% upside to 27,500 amid volatility
Muthuselvaraj, technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that the overall chart structure for Nifty remains bullish as long as the index holds above 21,750 levels.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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As we start the new financial year 2026-27, market experts remain optimistic of substantial gains for the Nifty and the broader indices in the year end. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended the financial year FY26 on a negative note, down 5.05 per cent or 1,188 points mainly due to a sharp 11.3 per cent fall in the month of March. In FY26 the Nifty touched a new life-time high at 26,373 on January 5, 2026, and a 52-week low of 21,744 on April 7, 2025. Amid the ongoing market fall owing to the US-Iran war, the Nifty shed as much as 15.3 per cent from its record high. In doing so, the index has dropped sharply below its key moving averages on the daily and weekly charts. At current levels, the Nifty quotes nearly 12 per cent below its long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which stands at 25,369, and roughly 5.7 per cent shy of its short-term 20-DMA, which stands at 23,673. Analysts at Angel One say that the Nifty is approaching a significant higher time frame support zone of 22,000–21,700 levels; the lower-end also coincides with the 200-week moving average, which has not been tested since the COVID rally, making this zone structurally important. For now, analysts believe that the overall chart structure for the Nifty remains positive, and the index could potentially rally to fresh record highs in the new financial year. Muthuselvaraj M, technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects the Nifty to hit 27,500 levels on the upside in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), and sees key support for the index around 22,500 and 21,750 levels. Here's a detailed technical outlook on Nifty and the broader indices for FY27 by Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Nifty 50 indexLast close: 22,331
Muthuselvaraj highlights that the Nifty has shown a strong bullish pattern since the Covid-19 low in March 2020, despite recent headwinds from macroeconomic data, such as tariff wars and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The analyst believes the Nifty is projected to reach a new milestone of 27,500 by FY27, provided it holds the key support zone of 22,500, with subsequent support at 21,750 on the weekly chart. This translates into a potential upside of 23.15 per cent from current levels. "While geopolitical concerns might trigger short-term volatility, potentially testing the 21,750 support, the current trading strategy favors buying interest as the weekly RSI exiting from the oversold zone," explains Muthuselvaraj.
Nifty MidCap 150 indexLast close: 19,431
The Nifty Midcap Index has consolidated, forming a higher bottom pattern after a 15 per cent correction from its peak of 22,500, says the analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan. "MidCap index is currently testing the 100-week EMA at 20,210, suggesting a potential reversal towards 25,500 for the medium to long term. Meanwhile, the downside risk appears limited, even with volatility," believes Muthuselvaraj. The weekly RSI has bottomed out and is exiting the oversold zone, suggesting buying interest in the current scenario for both short and long terms, the analyst adds.
Nifty SmallCap 100 indexLast close: 15,204
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 7:20 AM IST