Market View

Markets witnessed another volatile session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices ending marginallyhigher amid mixed signals. After a gap-down start, the Nifty gradually recovered as the session progressed and eventually settled near the day’s high at 23,659.00, up around 0.17 per cent. Sectoral trends remained mixed, with energy, auto, and realty stocks showing strength, while FMCG and IT counters traded slightly subdued. Broader markets also witnessed mixed participation, with the midcap index gaining nearly 0.59 per cent, whereas the smallcap index ended largely flat.

The initial weakness in domestic equities was primarily driven by rising global bond yields, elevated crude oil prices, and continued geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict. Brent crude continued to hover near the $110 per barrel mark, keeping concerns around inflation, India’s current account deficit, and margin pressures intact. Simultaneously, the rupee weakened to a fresh record low against the US dollar, inching closer to the 97 mark, while persistent foreign institutional outflows further weighed on market sentiment. Investors also remained cautious ahead of key global macroeconomic data releases and continued to track stock-specific earnings reactions, which contributed to heightened volatility across sectors.

Technically, the Nifty continues to trade below the crucial resistance zone of 23,800–24,000, indicating that the broader undertone remains cautious. However, rotational buying in select heavyweight stocks across sectors is helping limit the downside, with the index finding support in the 23,250–23,400 zone so far. Meanwhile, we continue to recommend a sector-specific trading approach with a strong emphasis on overnight risk management.

Stocks Recommendations - Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | LTP: ₹ 8078.5| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 8650| Stop-loss: ₹ 7760

The pharma and healthcare space is witnessing noticeable strength, and Apollo Hospitals is moving in line with the broader sectoral momentum. The stock remains in a sustained uptrend, supported by a higher top–higher bottom structure and positively aligned rising moving averages on the long-term charts. It has recently witnessed a breakout from a bullish cup-and-handle pattern, indicating continuation of the prevailing upward trend. In addition, the stock is forming a buying pivot near the

neckline following a marginal decline, reflecting resilience in price action. Considering the favorable risk-reward setup, the overall outlook remains positive and long positions may be considered.

Manappuram Finance | LTP: ₹ 319.15| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 342| Stop-loss: ₹307

Manappuram Finance stock has displayed strong bullish momentum following a decisive breakout from a consolidation zone as well as a declining trendline resistance. The stock continues to sustain above its key moving averages, while the higher top–higher bottom formation remains intact, reflecting strengthening buying interest. The overall chart structure remains constructive, with momentum indicators signaling the potential for continued upside traction in the near term. Investors may consider accumulating long positions within the recommended price range.

Varun Beverages | LTP: ₹ 514| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 550| Stop-loss: ₹ 494