Nifty Pharma defies mkt slump, up 1% as select drugs exempt from US tariffs

Shares of pharmaceutical companies bucked the broader market trend on Tuesday, with the Nifty Pharma index gaining more than 1 per cent even as the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.55 per cent intraday. The outperformance came as a US tariff of 100 per cent on specified patented pharmaceutical products and their associated ingredients took effect for more companies. However, qualifying speciality medicines from India will be eligible for zero duty, providing some relief to Indian drugmakers with exposure to the US market.

G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, said that the domestic pharmaceutical market has been growing at a steady rate consistently. Second, there has been some revival in realisations from the export market for many pharmaceutical companies. “The steep depreciation of the rupee has also partly helped them get better realisations,” he added.

Chokkalingam noted that Pharma is the only sector that has so far benefited from both the domestic demand theme and a favourable export market. “Unless the US takes any aggressive measures on tariffs on pharmaceuticals, I think this trend will continue, and the sector will remain one of the best-performing sectors,” he said.

Among the stocks, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Gland Pharma, IPCA Laboratories, Abbott India gained in the range of 2-3 per cent each, while Sun Pharmaceutical, Piramal Pharma, Cipla were up nearly 1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, in the past month, the Nifty Pharma index has fallen 0.67 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the pharma index zoomed 18.46 per cent. The Nifty Pharma index hit a record high of 26,135.75 on July 16, 2026.

Another factor contributing to the strength in the Pharma sector is that the rupee is likely to stay weak. “Despite more than $133 billion in exports and remittances, the rupee has not improved, while oil prices continue to trade above $100. This augurs well for the pharmaceutical industry because rupee weakness leads to better realisations in rupee terms,” Chokkalingam added.

He also attributed the rise to falling warning letter and alerts to the sector, indicating imporved performance. “Earlier, every three to six months, once in a while, there used to be a massive warning letter or alert for a pharmaceutical company in India, but that’s not the case anymore. So, perhaps the Indian pharmaceutical industry has improved the quality of its plants,” he added.

Nifty Pharma index slipped 1.7 per cent to 25,639.70 in intra-day deals. The pharma index, however, erased half of its intra-day loss and was traded 1 per cent lower at 25,385.30 on the NSE at 09:20 AM. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.36 per cent at 24,101.15, data shows.

Trump pharma tariffs

The US’s 100 per cent tariff on specified patented pharmaceutical products and their associated ingredients takes effect for more companies on Tuesday, but qualifying speciality medicines from India will be eligible for zero duty.

The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), in a September 23 notice published in the Federal Register, listed India among 20 jurisdictions eligible for zero-tariff treatment.

The exemption covers a range of speciality pharmaceuticals, including rare-disease drugs for which all approved uses are designated as orphan indications that treat rare diseases, as well as nuclear medicines that use safe amounts of radioactive substances, plasma-derived therapies, fertility drugs, cell and gene therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates. It also includes medical countermeasures for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, along with animal health products. The exemption extends to ingredients used in these products.