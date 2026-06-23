Nifty Pharma extends rally, up 2%; Piramal Pharma, Laurus gain up to 10%

Pharma stocks witnessed strong buying interest in Tuesday's session, bucking the broader market trend. The Nifty Pharma index emerged as the top sectoral gainer as it was up 435 points, or 1.77 per cent, at 25,197.55 as of 10:20 AM. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat.

Dr Reddy's (₹1,314), Sun Pharma (₹1,888), Mankind Pharma (₹2,578), Aurobindo Pharma (₹1,519), Torrent Pharma (₹4,535.50), Lupin (₹2,369), Zydus Life (₹1,104.20), Glenmark Parma (₹2,211), Alkem Lab (₹5,480), JB Chemicals and Pharma (₹2,249.70), and IPCA Lab (₹1,617.30) gained in the range of 1 to 2 per cent.

With this, the Nifty Pharma index has extended its winning streak to five consecutive sessions, rising 5.5 per cent during this period.

Analysts said that a combination of defensive buying, strong earnings visibility, export tailwinds, and sector rotation is driving the rally in pharma stocks.

Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that the improving outlook for Indian pharmaceutical exporters is another important factor that is attracting buyers.

"Increasing opportunities in specialty drugs, CDMO, biosimilars and complex generics are strengthening investor confidence. The market is also beginning to recognise that Indian pharma is gradually moving beyond a pure generics story toward innovation-led growth," he said.

"While the sector has rallied sharply in the near term, pharma continues to remain one of the most resilient themes for the second half of 2026," he added.

According to Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, the Nifty Pharma index has surpassed its previous swing high of 25,043, recorded on May 20, and has rallied more than 5 per cent over the last five trading sessions. The index has also registered a fresh breakout on the weekly chart, signalling a continuation of its bullish trend.

The Pharma/Nifty ratio chart has turned favourable, with the ratio line witnessing a strong rebound from its 50-day EMA, indicating continued relative outperformance of the pharma space against the benchmark.

"The zone of 25,000–25,050 is expected to act as an immediate support area. As long as the index sustains above this zone, the ongoing uptrend is likely to remain intact," he said.