Nifty Pharma index up 2%; Dr Reddy's, Ajanta, Ipca, Cipla surge up to 5%

Nifty Pharma index movement

Shares of pharmaceutical companies continued their upward movement, with Nifty Pharma index hitting a fresh 52-week high at 25,445.85, surging 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up marginally (0.05 per cent) at 24,067.

Pharmaceutical stocks witnessed a sharp rally in today's trading session following reports that India's contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) were rapidly expanding capacity to meet rising demand for GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide following patent expiries.

In the past seven trading days, Nifty Pharma index outperformed the market by soaring 5.4 per cent, as compared to 0.08 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Cipla, Ajanta Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ipca Laboratories, Lupin, Laurus Labs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were up 2 per cent to 5 per cent on the NSE.

What’s driving pharmaceutical stocks?

According to reports, India's CDMOs are rapidly expanding capacity to meet rising demand for GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide following patent expiries.

The pharma companies are also witnessing strong export enquiries from Africa, West Asia and Latin America, while supplies to regulated markets remain constrained by Drug Master File (DMF) approvals despite capacity additions.

This is an altogether different narrative about Semaglutide market dynamics, as against the prevailing one that the market is cooling off, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage firm said they believe the needle is still moving and it's too early to take a call as the demand is expected not only from different geographies but also from different therapies.

“Our analysis suggests that DRL has the B2B capabilities in India besides MSN Pharma (not listed), the rest being Chinese suppliers. We will keep a tab on the development,” ICICI Securities said.

READ | Dr Reddys gains over 4%; hits 52-week high on near 3X jump in volume Meanwhile, reports stated the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approached Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers through the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) to help address a shortage of ifosfamide, a generic chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of cancers including testicular, bladder and lung cancer.

Further, India's pharmaceutical market could reach $120-130 billion by 2030 from an estimated $55 billion in 2025, while pharmaceutical exports crossed $30 billion in FY25, according to ASSOCHAM's knowledge paper, outlook on the Indian pharmaceutical sector.

According to the knowledge paper, the next phase of growth will be driven by a global patent cliff on biologics, accelerating demand for affordable advanced therapies, advances in artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery, and geopolitical realignment of pharmaceutical supply chains. The biologics generating over $40 billion in annual revenues are expected to lose exclusivity between 2025 and 2029, creating significant opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers. The global biosimilars market, valued at $39.6 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $151.6 billion by 2033, the report suggested.

Meanwhile, pricing pressure in the US generics market has largely stabilised and analysts at Choice Institutional Equities expect growth to be increasingly driven by the pace of product launches rather than pricing. The brokerage firm also does not anticipate any meaningful impact from the ongoing West Asia crisis, given the nondiscretionary nature of pharmaceutical demand. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.