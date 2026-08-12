Nifty PSU Bank index surges 2% in weak market; PNB, UBI gain up to 5%

Nifty PSU Bank index movement

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in demand and rallied up to 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market. The buying at these counters was attributed to a positive outlook on asset quality and expectations of benign credit costs in the near-term.

At 11:31 AM on Wednesday, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 1.6 per cent, as compared to a 0.74 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The PSU Bank index rose 2.2 per cent in intra-day deals.

Brokerages view on Banks

For the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) Banks delivered a healthy 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth, led by lower provisions as operating profit growth was flat YoY. Net interest income (NII) growth accelerated, led by strong loan growth but offset by higher net interest margin (NIM) pressure.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities see NIMs stabilizing to marginally improve from the current levels, driven by a lower cost of funds. The brokerage retained a positive outlook on asset quality and benign credit costs in the near-term.

Meanwhile, public banks reported better-than-expected performance versus private banks, the brokerage firm said. While industry discussion this quarter remained fixated on NIM, the broader operating backdrop continues to reflect resilience. Strong loan growth sustained healthy NII growth momentum despite NIM pressure, while non-interest income and operating expenses offered little to warrant concern, it added.

Asset-quality trends across retail (including gold loans), SME and corporate remained benign, with lenders confident of maintaining stability despite potential geopolitical disruptions. The key divergence between private and public sector banks was reported NIM performance, with the latter delivering broadly stable performance while the former, led by Axis and HDFC Bank, reported a sharper-than-expected decline, Kotak Institutional Equities said in the sector report.

The brokerage firm believes that sector NIMs are likely near their troughs, with NIM pressure set to ease, as banks replace expensive wholesale funding with incremental Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) and retail deposits, while credit growth normalizes from currently elevated levels amid a moderation in corporate credit demand, it added.

“Q1FY27 turned out to be a volume-driven quarter with a clear rotation in margin outcomes. Coverage-universe advances accelerated to +17.3 per cent YoY from +15.1 per cent YoY in Q4FY26, narrowing the PSU–private growth gap to 1.7pp from 3.2pp—the tightest in eight quarters and, by our estimates, set to invert by Q3FY27,” analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the Q1FY27 review.

While overall loan growth and asset quality trends stay strong, translation of loan growth to EPS growth remains key to banks’ re-rating given the persistent pressure on NIMs, the brokerage firm added. JM Financial remains constructive on banks for credit momentum remains strong and guidance is intact and margins are close to trough (SBI 14–15 per cent), with FCNR Bank now an active funding lever at SBI, ICICI, BoB, Canara ($2.3–2.5 billion planned) and PNB ($2.5 billion targeted).

The elevated Credit-to-Deposit ratios at several banks highlight the need for continued focus on liability mobilisation, where healthy FCNR (B) deposits’ flows are expected to be beneficial. Going forward, we expect credit growth to remain healthy but expect it to moderate to around 15-16 per cent for FY27. While analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities remain watchful of geopolitical risks and potential upside to asset quality stress, they expect strong provision and capital buffers to provide some cushion. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.