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Home / Markets / News / Nifty PSU Bank slips 2%; Canara, BoI dip 3%; why are bank stocks falling?

Nifty PSU Bank slips 2%; Canara, BoI dip 3%; why are bank stocks falling?

The RBI has issued final guidelines for transitioning to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, effective April 1, 2027, largely in line with the earlier draft.

Bank stocks fall: The RBI issued final guidelines for transitioning to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, effective April 1, 2027.

Bank stocks fall: The RBI issued final guidelines for transitioning to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, effective April 1, 2027. | Image: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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Nifty PSU Banks share price movement today

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading weak, and declined up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued final guidelines for transitioning to an Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, effective April 1, 2027. 
Share price of Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were down in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in intra-day deals. State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, Central Bank of India and Uco Bank were down 1 per cent each. 
 
The Nifty PSU Bank index was down 2 per cent at 8,684.80 on the NSE in intra-day deals. At 09:27 AM on Tuesday, the index was trading 1.5 per cent lower, as compared to 0.12 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why are PSU banks under pressure?

The RBI on Monday issued final guidelines for adopting an ECL-based loan loss provisioning framework, marking a significant shift in how banks recognise and provide for credit risk.   
The final norms have hardly any changes from the draft norms, released in October last year, as it retained the proposed 5 per cent provision for stage -2 loans even as banks requested for a lower provision. 

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“These directions are intended to further strengthen credit risk management practices, improve comparability across regulated entities, and align the regulatory framework more closely with internationally accepted financial reporting principles”, RBI said. 
The norms retain the three-stage provisioning structure, including a minimum 5 per cent provision for Stage 2 assets, and mandate fair valuation of the entire loan book at transition. The impact of higher provisioning will be adjusted against opening retained earnings and not routed through the profit and loss account.  
Banks are allowed to spread the incremental provisioning impact over four years until March 31, 2031, with CET1 capital addbacks permitted during the transition period. The framework aims to strengthen credit risk recognition and align Indian banking norms with global standards.  READ | City Union Bank shares gain 8% after Q4 results; dividend, bonus announced

ICICI Securities view on ECL framework

The transition framework is largely supportive, as it mitigates near term earnings and capital volatility through phased provisioning and reserve-based adjustments. However, provisioning requirements will structurally rise under ECL, with Stage 2 assets (typically 60–90 day overdue) attracting a minimum 5 per cent provision (vs 0.4 per cent currently), implying a meaningful increase in credit costs over time, ICICI Securities said in a note.  =====================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Financial Nifty PSU Bank stock market trading Market trends SBI stock Canara Bank Bank of Baroda Industry Report

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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