Nifty PSU Bank tanks 2%, stocks dip up to 4%; Analysts flag rate hike woes
PSU Bank stocks slide: Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda declined 2-4% in Monday's trading session.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The Nifty PSU Bank index was the worst performer in intra-day deals on Monday amid a broad-based sell-off across state-run banking shares. The Nifty PSU Bank index crashed 2.25 per cent to a low of 8,108 around 10:40 AM. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 1.34 per cent to 22,833. The Nifty Bank shed 1.73 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index dropped 1.55 per cent. Among individual stocks, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra plunged 4 per cent each. Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda declined 2-3 per cent. All 12 PSU Banks in the index, including SBI, were down more than 1 per cent each. Thus far in September, SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Uco Bank and Union Bank of India were the major losers, down 7-10 per cent each. The Nifty PSU Bank declined 6 per cent in the same period.
Why are PSU Bank stocks falling?Analysts attributed the broad-based sell-off in PSU bank stocks to concerns of a rate hike in the October RBI policy meet as inflation fears continue to mount. G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive of Equinomics Research says there seems a high probability of a rate hike in October given the sharp surge in bond yields and fears of high inflation. ALSO READ | Rising US bond yields weigh on Indian stocks, add pressure on valuations The 10-year government bond yield jumped to 7.12 per cent, quoting at its highest point since May 2026. The US bond yield also appreciated in recent days, quoting around 5.21 per cent. "Fears of a sharp rise in inflation as crude oil prices shot back above $100 per barrel, rainfall has been below par (roughly 15 per cent deficit thus far), and globally bond yields are strengthening. These are the key concerns for the banking sector," explains Chokkalingam. Echoing similar concerns, Kranthi Bathini Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities flags inflationary worries because high crude oil prices are fuelling bets of high interest rates. Worries of a likely consolidation in PSU banks also weigh on the sector. Further, the sentiment seems dented as the Nifty today violated its crucial support at the 23,000-mark in intra-day deals, adds Bathini. ALSO READ: Sensex tanks 900 pts intraday; Nifty below 22,900: what's behind mkt crash? PSU Banks 3-day strike called-off Meanwhile, PSU Banks called-off the proposed three-day strike from Monday following a meeting with the Indian Banks Association. The bank union had called for a strike mainly to demand a five-day week for bank employees. Commenting on the banks' strike, the market did not seem worried about the 3-day strike as almost 90 per cent of banking transactions are done online nowadays, Chokkalingam said.
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Topics : The Smart Investor Nifty PSU Bank Banking stocks SBI stock stock market trading Bank of India stock Canara Bank Bank of Baroda PSBs
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:27 AM IST