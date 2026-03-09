Nifty PSU Bank tanks 6%; Bank of Maharashtra, UBI, BOI, PNB plunge up to 9%

Nifty PSU Bank Index movement today

Shares of Public sector banks (PSBs) were under pressure, with the Nifty PSU Bank index falling 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on profit booking after a sharp correction in the equity market.

The Nifty PSU Bank index plunged 5.9 per cent to 8,643.75 in intra-day trade, its sharpest fall in over one month. Earlier, on the Budget day, February 1, 2026, the PSU Bank index tanked 7 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 09:32 AM; the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 5.4 per cent, as compared to 2.8 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. With today’s decline, PSU Bank index has plunged 12.5 per cent from its all-time closing high of 9,879.75 on February 26, 2026.

However, despite an over 12 per fall in the past six trading days, the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market thus far in the calendar year 2026 gaining 1.3 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has shed 9 per cent during the same period.

Why are PSBs under pressure?

Indian equity markets declined sharply on Monday as persistent geopolitical tensions in the West Asia continue to keep crude oil prices elevated and global risk sentiment fragile.

Investor confidence remains guarded following last week’s sharp correction across global and domestic equity markets. While steady inflows from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) are providing a key support base and partially offsetting selling pressure from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the broader market mood remains defensive.

In the near term, the market is likely to remain volatile and range-bound with a downside bias unless geopolitical tensions ease, crude oil prices stabilize, or supportive macroeconomic triggers emerge to restore investor confidence, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said.

READ | Oil price-sensitive stocks slide: airlines, tyres, paints under pressure The Bank Nifty is also displaying relative weakness amid prevailing market pressure and cautious investor positioning in the financial sector. Overall, Bank Nifty is likely to remain range-bound with a mild negative bias in the near term, with any recovery attempts dependent on sustained buying above key support levels, said Ponmudi R.

Kotak Institutional Equities view on Economy

India’s energy dependence on key geographies keeps it vulnerable to geopolitical shocks. The West Asian crisis and ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz raises significant concerns over India’s energy import availability and heightened price pressures. In case the conflict persists or recurs, the center and/or PSUs may need to absorb the shock to cushion inflation and mitigate growth headwinds. Risk-off sentiments will keep the INR under pressure, while the RBI intervenes judiciously, balancing pressures on FX reserves and the need to maintain banking system liquidity, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said on Indian Economy.

However, analysts expect a minimal impact on India's macro fundamentals in the case of a quick resolution (within 1-2 weeks), though concerns will rise if the crisis lingers or recurs. In the case of continued supply constraints of petroleum and natural gas products, the brokerage firm expects external balance erosion, capital outflows, fiscal slippages, inflation pressures and lower growth.