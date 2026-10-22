Nifty PSU vs Private Bank: Which banking index looks stronger on charts?
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities reckons that both the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices look strong on charts, with the bias more favourable for the former index.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. The Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Private Bank indices are holding steady gains thus far in October. The Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 3 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank index gained 0.8 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was also up 0.8 per cent. Against this background, Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative Analyst, Assistant Vice President, Retail Research at HDFC Securities believes that both Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank look favourably placed on the charts compared to other broader market indices, with the bias stronger for the PSU index. "The Nifty PSU Bank is showing strength post results of select banks in the last 10 trading sessions. The index is also quoting around its 200-day exponential moving average on the charts, says Shah.
The analyst flags that the PSU index is also quoting above its 5- and 11-day EMAs, suggesting a likely positive bias in the near-term. Shah sees near support for the Nifty PSU Bank index at 8,100 and likely resistance around 8,477, with the index look comparatively stronger than the Private Bank index.
The analyst cautions that going ahead, the Nifty PSU index outlook also largely depends on SBI results, as the banking major commands a significant weightage in the index. From a trading perspective, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities cautions that the Nifty Bank has slipped below the 55,000 mark and the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement at 55,200. "The decline extended the weakness following the evening star pattern formed in the previous session. Nifty Bank also slipped below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and now trades below all its moving averages," explains Mehra. The analyst sees immediate support for the Bank Nifty at 54,700, followed by 54,500. On the upside, he flags 55,200 as the key hurdle, followed by 55,500. Meanwhile, on the bourses thus far in October, among individual stocks, the Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank soared 8 per cent each. Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank Of India, Bank Of India and ICICI Bank gained in the range of 5-7 per cent. On the other hand, YES Bank plunged 22 per cent. RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank cracked 11 per cent each. IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank were down 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)
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Topics : Market technicals technical analysis technical charts Markets Trading strategies Nifty PSU Bank Nifty Bank index Nifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bank
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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 9:44 AM IST