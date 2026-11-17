Nifty Realty index movement

Shares of real estate companies continued their upward movement with the Nifty Realty index gaining 2.5 per cent to 931.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intraday deals. The index hit a 52-week high of 939.60 on July 10, 2026, NSE data shows.

Thus far in November, the Nifty Realty index rallied 14 per cent, as the sector continues to demonstrate healthy demand, with new launches, geographical expansion and premiumisation emerging as the key growth drivers, according to analysts. In comparison, the Nifty 50 surged 10 per cent so far this month.

Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers , Prestige Estates Projects and Sobha soared between 16-20 per cent, thus far in November.

Meanwhile, the share price of sector giant, DLF hit a 52-week high of ₹773.65, gaining 2.5 per cent on the NSE in intraday deals. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹772.90 touched on November 17, 2025. It rallied 12 per cent in November.

Brokerages view on realty sector

The growth was primarily driven by Oberoi Realty's landmark launch of 360 North in Gurugram, contributing approximately ₹7,800 crore. Importantly, sustenance sales across Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and Arvind Smartspaces remained stronger than expected, indicating that underlying housing demand continues to be resilient, particularly in the premium and luxury segments, the brokerage firm said in the Q2 result review.

Healthy balance sheets and disciplined capital allocation remain key positives, with Oberoi Realty maintaining a net cash position and Prestige's net debt-to-equity remaining comfortable at 0.7x. Overall, the sector continues to demonstrate healthy demand, with new launches, geographical expansion and premiumisation emerging as the key growth drivers, Axis Securities said.

Meanwhile, according to ICICI Securities, the realty companies under its coverage reported a strong bounce back in Q2FY27 with pre-sales registering 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and 131 per cent QoQ growth, post a weak June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) wherein pre-sales dipped 45 per cent YoY and 56 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Consequently, for H1FY27, pre-sales were up 3 per cent YoY for its coverage universe.

The quarter displayed strong sustenance sales contribution apart from strong absorption for a few newly launched projects. Key outperformers during Q2FY27 were Oberoi (7x YoY jump in pre-sales led by Three Sixty North launch) and Max Estates (13x YoY) along with Arvind Smartspaces, Raymond Realty and Keystone realtors which saw a 2x YoY rise in pre-sales.

“Almost all the companies in our coverage maintained their FY27 pre-sales guidance on the back of strong launch pipeline for H2FY27. If all the companies are able to meet their FY27 pre-sales guidance, the pre-sales for H2FY27 could potentially grow by 20 per cent YoY compared to 3 per cent YoY in H1FY27,” ICICI Securities said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.