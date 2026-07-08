Nifty reverts from 200-DEMA; focus on key supports amid US strikes on Iran
Indian market are likely to trade on a cautious note after fresh US strikes on Iran; key support for Nifty seen at 24,300 and 24,200, says Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 32-odd points lower at 24,399 on Tuesday, snapping its four-day winning run, after testing resistance at its 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, say analysts. "The Nifty snapped its four-session winning streak, as profit booking emerged near the 200-DEMA and the index failed to sustain above the crucial resistance zone," said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.
Analysts warn caution amid fresh US strikes on IranOn Wednesday, ahead of the opening bell (7:30 AM), GIFT Nifty quoted at 24,230 levels, indicating a likely gap down of around 200 points on the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 following fresh strikes by the US over Iran. According to reports, the US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran and revoked a license allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already fragile ceasefire. A US official told Reuters that strikes targeted Iranian air defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and drone launch sites. Iranian media reported explosions early Wednesday local time in the southern port city of Sirik, on Qeshm Island, and in Bandar Abbas. READ MORE Analyst caution that the market may trade on a cautions note following the fresh US strikes on Iran. "Indian equity markets are likely to trade with a cautious bias after fresh US strikes on Iran reignited geopolitical tensions following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed escalation has revived concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies, which could dampen investor sentiment, trigger a risk-off move, and lead to profit booking after the recent rally," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Key levels to watch on NiftyPonmudi sees support for the Nifty at 24,300 levels, followed by the 24,200 zone. The analyst, however, warns that a decisive break below 24,200 could trigger fresh selling pressure and drag the index towards the 24,000 psychological mark. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautiously positive, with a sustained move above the 24,500 resistance zone required to confirm the next leg of the on-going recovery, the analyst added. Meanwhile, Dhameja in a note post market yesterday said despite revert from the 200-DMA, believes that the overall trend for the Nifty remains positive as the index quoted at 3-month highs. "Technically, the Nifty witnessed rejection around the 200-DEMA, but the overall structure remains positive as it continues to hold above the recent breakout zone. The RSI is sustaining above the 60-mark and remains above its moving average, reflecting that underlying momentum continues to favour the bulls despite the on-going consolidation," explains the analyst. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : Stock Market Today Nifty Outlook Trading strategies Nifty 50 Indian stock market US Iran tensions Market technicals technical analysis
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 7:56 AM IST