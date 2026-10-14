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Home / Markets / News / Nifty's 200-day moving average sounds alarm as market breadth thins

Nifty's 200-day moving average sounds alarm as market breadth thins

Only 10 Nifty 50 stocks traded above their 200-day moving averages on Wednesday, down from 38 in January, signalling weakening market breadth despite movements in the benchmark index.

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Only 20% of Nifty 50 stocks traded above their 200-day moving averages on Wednesday, down from 76% in January, highlighting weakening market breadth.

Pravin Palande Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

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A sharp fall in the number of Nifty 50 stocks trading above their 200-day moving averages (DMAs) suggests that the market’s weakness runs deeper than the headline index indicates.
 On Wednesday, only 10 of the 50 stocks, or 20 per cent, were above the 200-DMA. Two days earlier, the count had fallen to six, its lowest level this year. In early January, 38 stocks, or 76 per cent, were above the threshold.
 The 200-DMA is a closely watched indicator of a stock’s long-term trend and can serve as an early warning of trouble.
Anish Teli, a portfolio manager at QED Capital Advisors, has tracked this for years and found that stocks often face further trouble after falling below this level. He cites Yes Bank, Rajesh Exports and HDFC Bank as examples.
 
 “All bad news comes below the 200-DMA. Price factors in all the bad news before the actual event happens. Less than half the stocks in the Nifty 500 are above the 200-DMA. This shows that the market is led by very few stocks. It is a classic stock-picker’s market. One needs to be very careful when this number falls,” he says.

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 The Nifty 50, at 22,623, is 6.6 per cent below its own 200-DMA. Among its heavyweight constituents, Maruti Suzuki India is the weakest, trading 19 per cent below its 200-DMA, followed by Infosys at 12.6 per cent, Reliance Industries at 13 per cent, and HDFC Bank at 11.9 per cent.  
 The 10 stocks still trading above their 200-DMAs include Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, and Titan Company.
 When the Nifty 50 begins to fall, selling often spreads across its constituents before the index itself registers a steep decline.
Data compiled by the Business Standard Research Bureau for 2026 shows this pattern. The study tracked how many of the 50 Nifty stocks traded above their 200-DMAs over the past 10 months. A stock trading above this line is generally considered to be in a healthy long-term trend, while one below it is viewed as relatively weak.
 An index can remain buoyant even as the number of stocks supporting it dwindles. As a result, the Nifty may continue to rise even as more constituents approach or slip below their 200-DMAs. This divergence can serve as an early warning that the rally is losing breadth. 
 In three of the four market declines of 3 per cent or more this year, the number of stocks trading above their long-term averages fell by at least five within days of the index peak.

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:21 PM IST