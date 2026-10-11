Nifty's 2027 challenge: Can it outrun S&P 500 amid global mkt uncertainty?

The Nifty’s 0.44 per cent gain last week ended a run of eight weekly losses, its longest losing streak in a quarter of a century. This comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are selling in October, and oil prices are high.

So far in October, FIIs have been net sellers of Indian equities worth ₹38,503 crore. On October 9, when the Nifty broke its losing streak, FIIs sold equities worth ₹12,884 crore. Either they do not see growth prospects in India, or they see better opportunities in the S&P 500.

Just three days earlier, the mood among traders in New York was euphoric. On October 6, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 7,811.54, despite elevated 10-year bond yields and the ongoing Iran war.

Over the past year, the Nifty 50 has fallen 11 per cent, while the S&P 500 has delivered a return of 17 per cent. Will the Nifty deliver higher returns than the S&P 500 next year?

The answer lies in how investors view corporate earnings growth in the two markets. In India, the earnings season has begun, with Tata Consultancy Services reporting 2026-27 second-quarter (Q2FY27) net profit of ₹13,884 crore, up 15 per cent, and revenue of ₹73,188 crore, up 11 per cent. Both figures beat expectations.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects the net profits of Nifty firms to rise 21 per cent in Q2FY27, with earnings per share (EPS) rising 17.9 per cent in FY27 and 13.4 per cent in FY28. “We expect Q2FY27 net profits of the Nifty 50 index to increase 21 per cent year-on-year. We estimate the EPS of the Nifty 50 index at ₹1,227 for FY27 and ₹1,398 for FY28,” KIE anaylsts wrote in a preview.

FactSet, a financial data and analytics company, expects S&P 500 earnings to grow 32.7 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2026 and 15.8 per cent in CY27. Based on these forecasts, Wall Street is expected to deliver faster earnings growth this year and next, rather than relying on a single strong quarter.

India’s earnings growth depends on automotive, banking, metal, and oil companies, which stand to benefit from stronger demand, improved margins or higher oil prices. Information technology services are expected to post profit growth of only 8 per cent.

By contrast, US earnings growth is being driven by artificial intelligence (AI). AI infrastructure stocks are expected to account for more than half of the S&P 500’s earnings growth this quarter, according to a report by Ben Snider, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. Nvidia Corporation and Micron Technology alone are expected to account for more than one-third of the entire index’s earnings growth.

“Because equity prices have failed to keep pace with surging earnings, near-term valuations show no hint of a bubble,” Snider writes. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has fallen from 23x a year ago to 19x today, matching its 10-year average, he says.

That brings us to valuations. Using prices at the October 5 close, KIE values the Nifty at 18.3x its FY27 earnings and 16x its FY28 earnings.

Goldman Sachs puts the S&P 500 at 19.1x forward earnings.

Based on trailing P/E multiples, the Nifty 50, at 19.3x, looks cheaper than the S&P 500, at 26.5x. The S&P 500 is more expensive on both trailing (19.3x vs 26.5x) and forward (18.3x vs 19.1x) earnings. While, Nifty is cheaper than the S&P 500. Yet the Nifty has delivered negative returns despite corporate earnings growth.

For the S&P 500, the challenge is to sustain its earnings momentum. Delivering another year of strong growth may prove harder than the current forecasts suggest, particularly when compared with the earnings projections in KIE’s preview.