Nifty stares at 200-WMA after 6-year gap; what this means for the market?
The Nifty cracked 1.4% to a low of 22,807.55 on Monday, reaching within striking distance of its 200-week moving average at 22,607. The index last closed below the 200-WMA in June 2020, shows chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Amid Monday's 1.44 per cent fall, the NSE Nifty 50 index came within striking distance of its long-term weekly moving average after a gap of more than six years. The Nifty 50 index hit an intra-day low of 22,807.55, while the 200-week moving average (200-WMA) stood at 22,607. Nifty's historical chart shows that the Nifty last closed below the 200-WMA in the week ended June 25, 2020 - i.e. six years and three months ago. Currently, the index is less than 1 per cent shy of the 200-WMA. Earlier in April 2026, the index came within 2 per cent reach of the long-term weekly average, before staging a pullback, shows the weekly chart.
Sudeep Shah, Vice President-Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities says that the 200-WMA is one of the most important long-term trend indicators used by market participants to assess the broader direction of the market. Historically, the 200-WMA has acted as a strong long-term support zone during major market corrections, he adds. As long as the Nifty sustains above the 200-WMA, the primary bullish structure remains intact. However, any decisive and sustained breach below the 200-WMA could indicate a significant deterioration in market sentiment and may signal the beginning of a major trend reversal, Shah warns. Ajit Mishra, Senior VP, Research at Religare Broking points out that historically there have been very few instances of the Nifty breaking below the 200-WMA. While the index staged a sharp recovery on most occasions, barring the 2008 and 2020 crashes. Hence, the market may see a knee-jerk reaction if the 200-WMA is violated. ALSO READ | Market crash wipes off nearly ₹6 trn; Sensex down 1,040 pts Shah of SBI Securities mentions that during the 2020 Covid-led crash and the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis the Nifty tumbled up to 26.8 per cent and 38.3 per cent after breaching its 200-WMA. These episodes highlight the importance of the 200-WMA as a critical long-term support level, notes Shah. The analyst cautions that if the Nifty registers a sustained breakdown below its 200-WMA, it could signal a deterioration in the long-term market structure and open the door for a deeper correction. However, he adds that continued weakness in price action would be necessary to validate a major bearish trend reversal. Mishra highlights that the Nifty has been broadly consolidating in the 21,700-22,200 and 26,000-26,200 range after registering a high in September 2024. Thus, even if the Nifty breaks below the 200-WMA, the above-mentioned support band needs to be watched closely for an intermediate perspective, says the analyst. ALSO READ | RIL, Jio Fin, Maruti, Tata Consumer, TaMo PV, HUL, Wipro hit 52-week lows Meanwhile, as the Nifty stares at the possibility of breaking below its 200-WMA, 12 stocks from the benchmark index already trade below their respective 200-WMAs including index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. Among others, Asian Paints, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Wipro and HDFC Life also quote below their respective 200-WMAs, show charts.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 1:56 PM IST