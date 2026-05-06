Nifty strategy, May 6: Key levels; L&T Finance, CG Power among top picks
After Monday's rise, the Nifty fell 86 points on Tuesday to close at 24,032. It opened 69 points lower and extended its losses by another 170 points during the first half of the session
Vinay Rajani New Delhi
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Nifty view by Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities
Nifty continued its alternating pattern of one-day declines followed by one-day gains. After Monday’s rise, the NSE NIifty50 index fell 86 points on Tuesday to close at 24,032. It opened 69 points lower and extended its losses by another 170 points during the first half of the session. However, in the second half, the index recovered almost 200 points from the day’s low of 23,882. Nifty has been consolidating around its 50 DEMA at 24,180 over the past six trading sessions. Immediate support remains at 23,800, while 24,334 and 24,600 are likely to act as short-term resistance levels.
Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by HDFC Securities
L&T Finance
Buy LTF at ₹290.50 | Stop-loss: ₹285, Target: ₹300
The L&T Finance stock price has broken out from the bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. The stock price has recently gone up with a rise in volumes. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the weekly and monthly charts. READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Consumer; Marico, Radico Khaitan top bets
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Buy CG Power at ₹827 | Stop-loss: ₹812 | Target: ₹860
The CG Power stock price has broken out from the bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. It has recently found support on its 20-day SMA and bounced back. Price rise is accompanied by a jump in volumes. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the weekly charts.
============================================ Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
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Topics : Stock Market Market technicals Stock Market Today Nifty Outlook Nifty L&T Finance CG power Markets Trading strategies
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:54 AM IST