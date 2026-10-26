Nifty support at 22,500; JSW Cement among 3 weekly stock ideas: Angel One
Nifty 22,500 remains a crucial juncture, a decisive breach below this level could accelerate the decline towards 22,200 on intermediate basis, says Osho Krishan of Angel One.
Osho Krishan Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One. Nifty reverses recent gains amid global headwinds; Cautious outlook prevails The Indian equity markets witnessed a turbulent, truncated trading week, with the Nifty50 index reversing its recent uptrend and surrendering gains accumulated over the previous two weeks. Deteriorating global cues and a sharp surge in crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment, triggering a corrective phase. The benchmark index remained under sustained selling pressure throughout the week, reflecting heightened caution among market participants. Consequently, the Nifty50 index ended the week at 22,600, registering a substantial decline of 2.36 per cent, thereby weakening the near-term market outlook. The broader market witnessed widespread weakness, with the mid-cap and small-cap indices registering significant declines, further dampening the overall market sentiment. The across-the-board sell-off intensified the ongoing correction, reflecting heightened investor caution and a deterioration in market breadth. From a technical perspective, the Nifty50 index failed to sustain above its 20-DEMA after struggling around for a couple of sessions. The index subsequently extended its decline towards the recent lows. Moreover, the 14-day RSI has delivered a negative crossover, signaling weakening momentum and warranting a cautious approach in the coming week. On the levels, 22,500 remains a crucial juncture, a decisive breach below this level could accelerate the decline towards 22,200 on intermediate basis, with the psychological mark of 22,000 potentially coming into focus thereafter. On the upside, the 20-DEMA, placed around 22,840, is likely to act as an immediate resistance and a sustained move above this hurdle would be essential to revive positive momentum and pave the way for a potential retest of 23,000, followed by 23,150 in the near term. At present, the near-term bias remains tilted towards the downside, although the broader directional trend lacks definitive confirmation. Given the prevailing uncertainty and mixed technical signals, a measured, step-by-step approach would be prudent rather than taking aggressive directional positions. Going forward, market participants should closely monitor the aforementioned technical levels while remaining vigilant about evolving global developments, particularly movements in crude oil prices and broader international market trends. These factors are likely to play a pivotal role in determining the market's near-term trajectory. A cautious and selective strategy appears warranted until the market establishes a more convincing trend. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Stocks to Buy Today- Recommendations by Osho Krishan, Angel One ANANDRATHI View: Bullish Last Close: ₹2,235 ANANDRATHI has witnessed a strong rebound from its 100-DEMA, aligning with a previous consolidation zone, and has reclaimed all key EMAs, signalling strengthening bullish momentum. The stock has demonstrated relative outperformance within its sector, highlighting its underlying resilience. The recent resurgence reinforces the positive technical outlook, with the counter trading near its lifetime high zone. Additionally, an ascending trendline breakout in the RSI further strengthens the bullish bias and momentum outlook. Hence, we recommend to BUY ANANDRATHI around ₹2,230-2,210 | SL: ₹2,120 | TGT: ₹2,400-2,435 JSWCEMENT View: Bullish Last Close: ₹116 JSWCEMENT has entered a phase of firm consolidation following a sharp corrective move from the ₹142 zone, indicating the possibility of a trend reversal from oversold levels. The stock has reclaimed its 20-DEMA after an extended corrective phase, signalling improving price momentum. Additionally, the 14-day RSI has staged a U-turn from oversold territory, a pattern that has historically coincided with meaningful rebounds. This technical setup presents a potentially attractive risk-reward opportunity, subject to sustained momentum and confirmation. Hence, we recommend to BUY JSWCEMENT around ₹115 | SL: ₹105 | TGT: ₹128-134 FSL View: Bullish Last Close: ₹290 FSL has maintained a sustained uptrend since the beginning of the current fiscal year and is currently trading above all its key EMAs on the daily charts, reflecting robust underlying momentum. The formation of successive higher bottoms further reinforces the bullish price structure. Recent positive crossovers among multiple EMAs indicate strengthening trend dynamics. Additionally, both MACD and RSI remain positively positioned, with bullish crossovers and comfortable levels above the zero line, supporting the likelihood of continued upward momentum. Hence, we recommend to BUY FSL around ₹285-280 | SL: ₹260 | TGT: ₹325-330
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 7:58 AM IST