The markets rose sharply on Thursday as renewed buying interest — driven by easing commodity prices, continued buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and an appreciating rupee — outweighed the US Fed’s hawkish stance.

On November 12, the market cap of companies listed on the BSE and NSE touched an all time high of ₹512 trillion and ₹508 trillion, respectively. As of November 19, they are marginally down to ₹511.97 trillion and ₹506.80 trillion, respectively.

Thursday marked the first time Nifty 50 crossed the 25,500 mark since February 23, and the third record close for Nifty Bank this week alone, which finished up 1.65 per cent at 63,063. FPIs bought ₹7,411.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹1,356.57 crore, according to BSE data.

The Sensex gained 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, and closed the day at 83,021.75. The session started weakly after the minutes of the US Fed's October meeting showed policymakers were worried about inflation. The Nifty opened lower at 25,186.80 and slipped to 25,104.80 before buyers took it to 25,514.30 by the close. It now stands 3.3 per cent below its 52-week high.

The BSE Bankex jumped 1.80 per cent to 71,035.37, and the Nifty Bank rose 1.65 per cent to 63,063. The BSE PSU Bank index surged 2.43 per cent.

The Nifty FMCG index rose 2.09 per cent to 48,564.25, and the Nifty Consumer Durables index climbed 3.64 per cent.