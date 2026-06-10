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Home / Markets / News / Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today

Trading guide: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy today

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests Nifty trading strategy and suggests buying Bank of Maharashtra, and Viyash Scientific; here's why

stocks to buy today

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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Nifty View

After two consecutive negative sessions, Nifty staged a rebound today, gaining 119 points to close at 23,243. The index opened 136 points higher, but quickly slipped and corrected nearly 155 points from the early high before recovering sharply in the second half to finish slightly above its opening level. 
Nifty also managed to hold above the previous session’s low of 23,070, which is a constructive sign and suggests that buyers are still active at lower levels. However, today’s recovery is not yet enough to confirm a trend reversal. 
Broader market strength adds some support to the recovery attempt and raises the possibility of Nifty gradually moving back into bullish territory. For that to happen, the index needs a decisive move above the recent swing high of 23,516, which would weaken the current downtrend structure. 
 
On the downside, the 23,070–23,100 zone should continue to act as a strong support area in the near term. If this band holds, the pullback can be viewed as a recovery phase rather than a fresh leg of weakness.

Stocks to Buy today: Recommendations by HDFC Securities

Buy Bank of Maharashtra at ₹84 | Stop loss ₹81 | Target price ₹89

Bank of Maharashtra stock price has broken out from bullish “Flag” pattern on the weekly chart. PSU Bank index has started outperforming. Price rise is seen with rising volumes. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the weekly and monthly charts. 

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Buy Viyash Scientific at ₹260 | Stop loss ₹250 | Target price ₹275

Viyash Scientific share price has broken out from bullish cup and holder pattern on the weekly charts. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on medium term charts. Healthcare stocks have been showing good traction recently and are likely to outperform.   ======================================================
  Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 
 

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Topics : Market technicals technical calls stock market trading Nifty50 Markets

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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