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Home / Markets / News / Nifty50 key levels to watch on May 13; IRFC, LTM on analyst radar

Nifty50 key levels to watch on May 13; IRFC, LTM on analyst radar

On the downside, immediate support for Nifty50 is placed near 23,100, which coincides with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the prior upswing from 22,182 to 24,601

share markets, markets

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:39 AM IST

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Nifty View

Nifty is now placed below its 10, 20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMA, signaling a broad-based bearish trend across multiple time frames. The earlier support level of 23,800 is now expected to act as a resistance zone on any pullback. On the downside, immediate support is placed near 23,100, which coincides with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the prior upswing from 22,182 to 24,601.

Sell LTM May Fut ₹4100 | SL ₹4250 | Target ₹3900

Stock has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart. Stock is placed below all key moving averages. IT index has been underperforming for last couple of months. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the weekly charts.
 

Sell IRFC May Fut ₹99.50 | SL ₹102 | Target ₹95

Stock price has violated key support its 50 DEMA with higher volumes. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the weekly charts. Primary trend of the stock is bearish as stock placed below medium to long term moving averages.  ===============================================
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : Nifty50 Derivative trading IRFC share market Market technicals Markets

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:39 AM IST

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