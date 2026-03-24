Nifty50 valuations ease amid oil surge, geopolitical jitters: JM Financial

Indian equity valuations continued to moderate in February and March, extending a cooling trend that had been underway since late 2025, as a sharp spike in crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia triggered fresh market volatility, according to JM Financial Institutional Securities.

The brokerage noted that the Nifty50 valuation eased to 19.5x in February, with midcap and smallcap multiples also moving lower. The correction has become even more pronounced in March amid heightened geopolitical risks, with the Nifty50 multiple dropping to 18x. Sharper reductions were visible across mid-cap, small-cap, auto, information technology (IT), metals, and real estate sectors, indicating a broad-based reset in market pricing.

Oil spike raises macro concerns

The decline in valuation comes as Brent crude prices surged nearly 52 per cent so far in March 2026, driven by supply disruptions and fears over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the US–Israel–Iran conflict.

JM Financial said crude prices, which rose 6.3 per cent in February, accelerated sharply this month to over $100 per barrel. The brokerage warned that a prolonged conflict could lead to a deterioration in India’s trade balance. Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows also turned volatile, with outflows picking up in early March following $1.8 billion of equity inflows in February. Meanwhile, SIP inflows eased marginally to ₹298 billion in February from ₹310 billion in January.

Consumption and credit growth remain resilient

Despite global headwinds and market volatility, consumption trends held up in early 2026, supported by robust growth in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. Consumer confidence indices for both urban and rural areas moved higher in February, while telecom data indicated stable digital demand.

Banking indicators also remained strong, with system credit growth sustaining at 15.4 per cent year-on-year. Deposit growth improved to 13 per cent, and non-food credit growth rose to 15.2 per cent, suggesting a broad-based expansion in lending. The credit-deposit ratio remained elevated at approximately 82 per cent.

Financialisation and industrial activity stable

Household financial activity stayed steady, with UPI transaction growth at 22.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). While mutual fund assets under management recovered from a January dip, the growth in new demat accounts continued to moderate, pointing to a gradual slowdown in new investor additions.

Industrial activity remained in expansion territory, with manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) at 58.1 and services PMI at 56.9 in February. However, capex activity was mixed; while tenders rose 25.3 per cent, infrastructure orders fell 16 per cent Y-o-Y. In the materials space, steel pricing showed some improvement, but cement prices remained weak, contracting 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Energy volatility remains a key risk

The report underscored that the ongoing conflict and risks to energy infrastructure have significantly increased volatility in global energy markets. While renewable energy generation continued to grow, its share in total power generation moderated sequentially in February.

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