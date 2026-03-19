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Home / Markets / News / Nirmal Bang picks Maruti, M&M as auto sector corrects; flags gas risks

Nirmal Bang picks Maruti, M&M as auto sector corrects; flags gas risks

The Nifty Auto Index has corrected approximately 10 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D), compared to Nifty's 9 per cent decline

auto sector, west asia war, M&M, maruti eicher, nirmal bang

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

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The Indian automotive sector is facing a dual challenge of rising input costs and potential energy supply disruptions due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, according to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Despite these macro headwinds, the brokerage noted that underlying demand remains resilient, with retail volumes in March 2026 showing healthy momentum following recent goods and services tax (GST) cuts.
 
The Nifty Auto Index has corrected approximately 10 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D), compared to  Nifty’s 9 per cent decline. Nirmal Bang believes this correction has improved the auto sector's risk-reward profile, bringing several stocks back to pre-GST cut valuation levels.
 
 
Against this backdrop, the brokerage remains selectively constructive on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with strong market leadership and demand visibility, with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eicher Motors, and Hero MotoCorp as its preferred picks, given their relatively better positioning to navigate cost pressures while sustaining growth
momentum. While ASK Automotive and Ceat continue to be Nirmal Bang’s favoured choice in the auto components and tyre space, respectively.

Potential gas shortages pose production risk

A key emerging concern for the industry is the possibility of natural gas supply disruptions. With Qatar accounting for roughly 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, recent tensions have raised fears of shortages in India.

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Natural gas is a critical process fuel for OEMs, particularly in paint shops and curing processes. Component suppliers also rely heavily on it for metal casting and heat treatment. While supply remains adequate for March and April, the report warns that production risks could emerge from May 2026 onwards if tightness persists. Smaller suppliers are seen as most vulnerable due to their limited ability to switch to alternative fuels.

CNG availability could dampen urban demand

Beyond production, the availability of compressed natural gas (CNG) is a significant demand-side risk. CNG vehicles account for 23 per cent of passenger vehicle sales and 40 per cent of three-wheeler sales in India.
 
Several major players have high exposure to this segment:
 
  • Bajaj Auto: 59 per cent of domestic three-wheeler sales are CNG.
  • Maruti Suzuki: Approximately 39 per cent of domestic sales come from CNG variants.
  • Hyundai Motor India: Around 15 per cent exposure to CNG.
Any prolonged disruption in CNG supply could shift consumer preferences and influence urban mobility demand patterns.

Commodity inflation and crude spike to squeeze margins

The surge in Brent crude above $100 per barrel is expected to intensify margin pressures. Crude-linked inputs like plastics and rubber account for 15–25 per cent of the raw material basket for vehicles.
 
Nirmal Bang’s historical analysis shows that when crude stays above $100 for two to three quarters, OEM gross margins typically compress by 250–400 basis points (bps). While steel prices are expected to impact June-quarter margins, the rise in petrol and diesel prices could also increase the total cost of ownership (TCO) for consumers, potentially affecting long-term demand.  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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Topics : Nifty Auto M&M Eicher Motors Ceat Hero MotoCorp Auto sector Industry Report BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

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