Nirmal Bang upbeat on stationery stocks; initiates 'Buy' on Linc, DOMS

Nirmal Bang has started coverage on stationery-related stocks, citing that India’s stationery and writing instruments industry is entering a structurally stronger phase as organised players capture market share from the unorganised segment, led by the goods and services tax (GST) reforms.

Structural compounders and recovery plays

Nirmal Bang sees a mix of structural compounders and turnaround-driven opportunities in stationey space:

DOMS Industries is viewed as a “best-in-class” compounder, with estimates of 22 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 24 per cent earnings CAGR, supported by a 20 per cent return on equity (RoE) profile.linc

Flair Writing Industries is expected to deliver 16 per cent revenue CAGR and 18–19 per cent earnings CAGR, anchored by a 91 per cent own-brand mix.

Linc is undergoing a premiumisation-led transformation, with 21–24 per cent earnings CAGR and margins expanding toward 13–14 per cent.

Kokuyo Camlin is expected to see earnings growth of 15–19 per cent CAGR as margins improve toward 8–9 per cent.

Why is Nirmal Bang bullish on India’s stationery space?

Stationery market to grow 2x

The brokerage projects the domestic market—estimated at about ₹38,500 crore—to grow at roughly two times the global industry pace. The sector is expected to materially outpace global trends, driven by formalisation, rising branded penetration, and premiumisation.

Organised players to gain share

Nirmal Bang expects organised players to continue gaining share from the unorganised segment, aided by GST-led formalisation, stronger distribution scale, and diversification into adjacencies. It noted that digitalisation remains complementary, not disruptive, supporting the view that stationery is a resilient category with sustained demand visibility.

Margin and earnings acceleration seen from operating leverage

Analysts anticipate Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) to compound faster than revenue over the next few years, backed by:

Capacity expansion and improving utilisation

Backward integration and scalable manufacturing economics

Operating leverage and margin expansion

Largely net debt-free balance sheets, supporting free cash flow visibility

The brokerage believes the organised segment combines structural demand with strengthening financial quality, presenting an attractive medium-term consumption opportunity with selective re-rating potential.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.