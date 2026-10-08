Nityas Gems & Jewellery shares list at over 9% premium, beat expectations

Nityas Gems & Jewellery shares made a postive debut on the exchanges on Thursday as they listed above the IPO price and grey market expectations.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery shares listed 9.33 per cent higher at ₹82 on BSE and 6.67 per cent higher at ₹80 on NSE.

Ahead of the debut, The grey market premium (GMP) for Nityas Gems and Jewellery IPO had declined sharply. The last GMP indicated a listing at ₹76 in the unofficial market, up just 1.33 per cent from the IPO price.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.26 times overall. The retail investor portion was subscribed 4.07 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 2.05 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion received 1.06 times subscription.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Details

The ₹108.35-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Nityas Gems and Jewellery has opened for bidding for on September 30 and closed on October 5.

The company designs, manufactures, and sells lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery in India.

Nityas Gems and Jewellery IPO price band is set at ₹70 to ₹75 per share. The lot size for the offer is 200 shares, with the minimum payout by a retail investor of ₹15,000 at the upper end of the offer price. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares. The funds raised will be used for funding working capital requirements of the company.

The company follows an integrated business model comprising B2B manufacturing and distribution to organised retailers, standalone retailers and wholesalers, complemented by D2C omnichannel retail operations through its subsidiary, Ayaani Diamonds and Jewellery. Its operations span the entire value chain, including raw material procurement, product designing, manufacturing, quality control, distribution and branded retail.

Some of its key customers include GIVA, Palmonas, ONYA and Ladia Diamonds, among others.